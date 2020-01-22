Best answer: Yes! Isabelle will be in Animal Crossing: New Horizon, although you won't get to see her at the beginning. As you build your island paradise, there is a chance everyone's favorite Mayor's Assistant will make her way to your town.

Old dog with new tricks

March 20, 2020 is rapidly approaching, putting us one step closer to Animal Crossings: New Horizons' release! As we wait with bated breath and teaser trailers, we can only speculate what this game has in store. Fortunately, we don't have to wait until release for some details.

Fan-favorite mayor's assistant Isabelle will definitely be in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but not right from the start. In an interview at IGN, Aya Kyogoku and Hisashi Nogami, from the game's development team, stated that Isabelle would indeed be in the upcoming Switch game. However, it may take a little effort on the player's part.

While it isn't completely clear what type of role Isabelle will play New Horizons, we do know that she will not be available at the beginning. In fact, players may have to spruce up their island and convince Tom Nook to invite her to your island. You might need to prove that your town needs to expand. It's unclear exactly how players can get Isabelle to show up, but it's great knowing she is definitely in the game.

From the assistant mayor to smash sensation

Isabelle, the golden Shih Tzu, appeared in the Animal Crossing series for the first time in Animal Crossings: New Leaf for the Nintendo 3DS. Since her introduction, she's popped up in many other games across the Nintendo network, such as Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and even Mario Kart 8. She's so popular that Nintendo's official Animal Crossing Twitter is named for her. With that kind of fame, it would be silly not to include her.