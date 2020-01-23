Best answer: Yes, Persona 5's Joker will be featured in Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore per a video released by Nintendo Japan just days before the game released on January 17.
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
It's no joke. He's here!
Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is an anime-style, turn-based battle RPG newly released on January 17 that combines battles, music, and many fandoms. A group of friends is working to become stars while also battling spirits that have taken over Tokyo, feeding on creativity. It's the sequel to the Wii U's Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE.
In the encore, players will be able to play more characters in battle than before. These games touch on fandoms, primarily including the popular Fire Emblem characters and Atlus games characters, like Persona 5. Persona 5's Joker was first featured in Nintendo Japan's recent Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore Costume Trailer, making it official that it would be seen in the game.
This is just one of the many costumes available. Fans have noticed a few other costumes that will also be featured in the game. These include costumes from Etrian Odyssey, Fire Emblem, and Shin Megami Tensei.
So, what is Persona 5?
Persona 5 is a different RPG created by Atlus games that came out on Playstation 3 and 4 and involves a mix of time management, dungeons, and turn-based combat. In this game, Joker is the main character at Shujin Academy, where he and other students wake up one day with powers and become battling vigilantes.
Here, Joker is known by a few names: Ren Amamiya, The Phantom, and Joker. He has become a popular character for fans because he shows up in many of the Atlus games and takes on the role of leading the Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 as they take on the corruption happening around them. Now, you can catch him in Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore.
