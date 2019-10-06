Best answer: There won't be a specific item called Exp. Share in Pokémon Sword and Shield. However, Pokémon within your party will automatically receive an equal amount of experience during battle whether or not they participated in the fight.

What is Exp. Share?

In the very first generation of Pokémon games, the only way for a Pokémon to receive any experience points was for them to participate in a battle. Old school players had to spend a lot of time battling with each Pokémon if they wanted them to level up. It also made it very hard to keep all your Pokémon equally leveled up as you journeyed.

Starting with Gen 2, we finally got the Exp. Share item. This was a held item; when held by a specific Pokémon, it allowed the six Pokémon within your party to share the experience points obtained through a battle, regardless if they fought at all. In Gen 6 and Gen 7, Exp. Share turned into a Key Item, which meant that it applied to the Pokémon in your party without anyone needing to hold it. Players could turn Exp. Share on or off within the game menu.

Now in Gen 8, Exp. Share will no longer be a Key Item. Players will have the benefit of equally shared experience points distributed among any members of their party whether or not that Pokémon participated in the battle.

How do we know Exp. Share isn't in Gen 8?