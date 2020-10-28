Best Answer: No, your old cases will not fit the iPhone 12 series, including the iPhone 12 Pro. The entire iPhone 12 lineup has a different design than the last few iterations of iPhone, since it features new flat edges and sides rather than the curved ones from years' past. These flat sides also mean smaller bezels, so the screen size and physical size are also new.

Unfortunately, if you want to put a case on your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, you're going to have to buy an entirely new case for it. That's because the iPhone 12 line has a brand new design with flat edges, unlike the curved edges that Apple has featured since the iPhone 6. With the new flat sides, the iPhone 12 Pro has a depth of 7.4mm versus the 8.1mm of the iPhone 11 Pro. While these differences seem negligible to the naked eye, it's enough to make old iPhone 11 Pro cases impossible to fit on the new iPhone 12.

And unlike the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro now has a 6.1-inch screen, which is a tad bigger than the 5.8-inch screen of the previous generation. So your old iPhone 11 Pro cases definitely won't fit just because of the difference in screen size. The iPhone 12 Pro is 5.78-inches tall, while the iPhone 11 Pro is 5.67-inches — so while it's a small difference, it makes it backwards compatibility for cases impossible.

While the iPhone 11 had a 6.1-inch screen, that doesn't mean that old iPhone 11 cases are going to fit the iPhone 12 Pro either. Because of the flat edges, you have narrower bezels that give you more screen estate, but a smaller overall size. Remember, the iPhone 12 Pro is 5.78-inches tall, while the iPhone 11 is, believe it or not, 5.94-inches — that's quite a difference. So even though the iPhone 11 had a 6.1-inch screen, it is physically bigger than the iPhone 12 Pro. So no, you can't use an iPhone 11 case on an iPhone 12 Pro (or regular iPhone 12, for that matter).

No, you cannot buy an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro case for your iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 Pro is 2.82-inches wide, while the iPhone 11 is 2.98-inches. The iPhone 11 is just too wide for the narrower iPhone 12 Pro cases, so you can't just buy one and expect it to fit on old devices. It just isn't going to happen.

In short, you will have to purchase a brand new iPhone 12 Pro case if you want to protect it. Because of the new design and subtle differences in product dimensions, your old case will not fit the new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

