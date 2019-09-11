Best answer: In a pinch, you can use your old iPhone XS/XS Max case with the iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max. However, because of how the back cameras are designed on the newer model, it's not recommended as a long-term solution.

Slight differences between the models

The 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max are similar to the previous models. However, the new ones include a three-camera system not found on the older ones. Cases for the newer models include a spot for this system.

Remember the sizes: the iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch display while the one on the iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 6.5-inches across.

Other changes

Despite the strong similarities, the iPhone 11 Pro lineup is different than its predecessor in other ways, besides the new camera system. First, there's a new midnight green model and refreshed gold color option. Second, the new model offers an Apple A13 Bionic chip third‑generation Neural Engine. The newer chip means better performance and battery life. Plus, faster 4G also awaits iPhone 11 Pro buyers.

Early cases to consider

The number of iPhone 11 Pro cases on the market will continue to grow in the coming weeks and months. Until then, the stock will be limited. Among the cases already available and ready for customers are ones from Case-Mate and Pelican, among others. There are also a full lineup of screen protectors also available both for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.