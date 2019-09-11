Best answer: In a pinch, you can use your old iPhone XS/XS Max case with the iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max. However, because of how the back cameras are designed on the newer model, it's not recommended as a long-term solution.
- Clear case: Pelican Voyager ($50 at Amazon)
- 3D color: Case-Mate Tough Groove ($40 at Case-Mate)
- Rugged: Nomad Tri-folio Wallet Case ($80 at Nomad)
Slight differences between the models
The 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max are similar to the previous models. However, the new ones include a three-camera system not found on the older ones. Cases for the newer models include a spot for this system.
Remember the sizes: the iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch display while the one on the iPhone 11 Pro Max measures 6.5-inches across.
Other changes
Despite the strong similarities, the iPhone 11 Pro lineup is different than its predecessor in other ways, besides the new camera system. First, there's a new midnight green model and refreshed gold color option. Second, the new model offers an Apple A13 Bionic chip third‑generation Neural Engine. The newer chip means better performance and battery life. Plus, faster 4G also awaits iPhone 11 Pro buyers.
Early cases to consider
The number of iPhone 11 Pro cases on the market will continue to grow in the coming weeks and months. Until then, the stock will be limited. Among the cases already available and ready for customers are ones from Case-Mate and Pelican, among others. There are also a full lineup of screen protectors also available both for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Our pick
Pelican Voyager
Show off your new iPhone
This non-descript clear case knows the iPhone is the store of this show! Featuring a slim design, the Voyager is constructed of impact absorbing materials for a comfortable, durable fit.
Colorful choice
Case-Mate Tough Groove
Travel in style
The raised groove texture gives you a tactile feel and has a 3D effect. The case is available in Clear, Smoke, or Iridescent
Leather, of course
Nomad Tri-folio Wallet Case
As protective as it is beautiful, this case lets you ditch your wallet for an all-in-one protection solution for your iPhone 11 Pro.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Cut down on bulk with these iPhone X wallet cases
Carrying around both your wallet and your iPhone can take up a lot of space taken up in your bag or pocket. We've rounded up the best wallet cases for iPhone X to help you cut down on space and up the convenience.
You can already get these cases for your iPhone 11 Pro
The iPhone 11 Pro may have just been announced, but there are already cases ready to go.
Protect your iPhone 11's screen from day one with a screen protector!
Planning to get a new iPhone on release day? Pick up one of these to cover your new iPhone from day one.