And sure enough, they did. Because they'd fished it out of the lake. Oh, and the iPhone worked according to CBC and Apple Insider reports.

Dropping your iPhone into a lake should be the end of the story. If it was my iPhone, the only after-credit clip would be me walking into an Apple Store to buy a new one. But not Fatemeh Ghodsi. After dropping an iPhone 11 into Harrison Lake in British Columbia, Ghodsi went about life for a full six months before receiving a text message saying someone had their iPhone.

Fatemeh Ghodsi was skeptical at first when she got a text from someone saying they found her phone nearly six months after she lost it in Harrison Lake. Ghodsi, who lives in Vancouver, was confused and thought one of her friends might be playing a prank on her. But she was soon convinced and made the trip to Chilliwack to collect the phone, which amazingly still works.

Clayton Helkenberg and his wife Heather reportedly discovered the lost iPhone when they were having a poke around the lake one day. Because that's a thing people do, apparently. What's more, Helkenberg says the iPhone worked right away.

"I took it home, cleaned the dirt off of it and it just turned right on, so it was pretty amazing," they said. After pulling the SIM card out and putting it into another phone, Helkenberg was able to get in touch with the phone's owner and reunite the pair.

While Apple does say iPhone 11 has is water-resistant to a point, at no point does it say it is waterproof. What's more, even if it was, all bets would be off after six months underwater. Most people won't be this lucky and I'd definitely suggest getting a waterproof bag for your iPhone if you're going near a body of water.