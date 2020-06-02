When going into battle in any RPG your characters' equipment can make all the difference, and Xenoblade Chronicles is no exception. Shulk and his allies will have a number of weapons, armor, and accessories to choose from throughout the course of the game, but some of these pieces of equipment can be customized with Gems to make your team even stronger. Fortunately, you can craft Gems using materials you find all over Bionis and we here at iMore have everything you need to know to craft the best possible Gems. What are Gems?

Gems are condensed and refined Ether - the crystalized life force found in all living things. Each Gem provides some sort of stat boost or protection to the hero using it. Some Gems will provide a flat stat boost, like a Strength Up Gem, while others might enhance your attacks, like a Lightning Attack Gem. Many Gems can be gained through trading with NPCs, completing quests, or completing achievements, but Gems can also be crafted using Ether Crystals and Ether Cylinders. Although crafting is a little complicated, you get a significant amount of control by crafting the Gems yourself, and it's a lot cheaper too. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo How to craft Gems Once you've unlocked the Gem Furnace, crafting Gems is a pretty easy process. Basically, you just pick out Ether Crystals or Cylinders that have the same effects and, if you can exceed 100%, a Gem will be forged. Here's how to do it: Go to the Gem Furnace. Hint: later in the game, you will be able to make a Mobile Furnace to create Gems whenever and wherever you want, but until then, the Gem Man will let you use his Gem Furnace. Press A to talk to the Gem Man. Select up to eight Ether Crystals or Cylinders of the same Rank. Hint: once you reach 100% in an Attribute, you will no longer be able to select more Gems, but you can also craft without reaching 100%. Press A to confirm your selections. Using the left joystick or the D-pad, choose a Shooter. Hint: each character has a different ability. Select carefully based on the Gem you want to produce. Press A to select your Shooter. Using the left joystick or the D-pad, choose an Engineer. Hint: just like Shooters, each character has a different ability as Engineer. This will affect your choice. Also, the Affinity between Shooter and Engineer is important too. Press A to select your Engineer. Your pair will then work the Gem Furnace for a number of cycles determined by their Affinity. If any of your Attributes reaches 100% you will be able to claim a Gem. Attributes below 100% can be turned into Cylinders. Note: If you manage to reach 200%, your Gem will receive Heat status, which means it will be one grade higher. If you exceed 300%, your Gem will have Mega Heat status, which grants two full strength Gems instead of one. Materials from enemies

There are a handful of places where you can get the materials for crafting Gems. The easiest and most obvious is by defeating enemies. Enemies will drop a variety of Ether Crystals that can be refined into Gems. The stronger the enemy, the better the Ether Crystals it can drop. By the time you have access to the Gem Furnace, you will likely have dozens of these Ether Crystals. Mechon and Andos are the only enemies that cannot drop Ether Crystals. Instead, they drop Ether Cylinders. Ether Cylinders are also created as a byproduct of crafting Gems. Both Ether Crystals and Ether Cylinders can be used in crafting. Mining for Ether Crystals

Ether Crystals can also be mined in various areas throughout both Bionic and Mechonis. Each Ether Deposit produces Crystals of one of the six elements, and specifically one of two to four traits. With exception of the Ether Mine and Colony 6, Ether Deposits are also rank specific. A Deposit that has rank II Ether Crystals will always produces rank II Ether Crystals. In the Ether Mine and Colony 6, the rank of the Ether Deposits improves as the reconstruction progresses. Ether Deposits will periodically replenish, so you can come back at a later time to mine more.