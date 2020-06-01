There are many opportunities throughout Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition to raise the Affinity between your characters. Doing so has an impact on gameplay, and is necessary to unlock Heart-to-Hearts. While Heart-to-Hearts aren't necessary to beat the game, they provide a ton of character development and even help further raise your Affinity. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know about Heart-to-Hearts.
What is a Heart-to-Heart?
Heart-to-Hearts are special cut scenes which focus on pairs of characters and you directly choose dialogue that will impact the Affinity between those characters. Each of these scenes can be found by a symbol of two hands clasped and interacted with at any point in the game; however, if you haven't met the prerequisites in the story or Affinity, you won't be able to complete the scene. While I will not go in depth on any of these scenes, bear in mind there are some spoilers just in knowing who is involved in certain scenes and reading the dialogue options. If you would like to go into the game, completely spoiler free, use this guide carefully!
How do you view Heart-to-Hearts?
Once you find the symbol for a Heart-to-Heart (two hands clasped,) you can examine it by pressing A. Depending on where you're at in the storyline, you might be told the requirements for viewing the Heart-to-Heart. If you haven't progressed far enough, you won't even get that much. This happens for a couple reasons: first, you may not have even met the characters in the Heart-to-Heart yet, and second, there are some spoilers just in knowing who is in a Heart-to-Heart scene. If you have progressed far enough, however, the requirements will be displayed. This will include both characters involved and the Affinity requirement.
Once you can complete a Heart-to-Heart, you will be given a cut scene between two characters. There will be two points in the dialogue where you choose one of the character's response. There is a right answer and a wrong answer to each of these. The right answer will give you four Affinity points, while the wrong answer will cost you four Affinity points.
Every Heart-to-Heart
With more than 60 different Heart-to-Hearts in the game, it's easy to overlook a few. Even if you happen to find them all, many cannot be completed when you first come across them. Fortunately, the game keeps track of all the Heart-to-Hearts you find, and even before you find them, they will show up on the maps. If you want to see the Heart-to-Hearts you've already come across, follow these easy steps:
Press X to open the Main Menu.
Using the left joystick or the D-pad, scroll down to Collectables.
Press A to select Collectables.
Using the left joystick or the D-pad, scroll to Heart-to-Hearts.
Press A to select Heart-to-Hearts.
This will open up a list of every Heart-to-Heart you've found, including the ones you've completed. However, we've also compiled a list of every Heart-to-Heart in the game, sorted by Area, along with the characters involved, Affinity requirements, storyline requirements, and the dialogue choices that will get you a boost to your Affinity scores.
Colony 9 Area
The Colony 9 Area includes all of Colony 9 and Tephra Cave, and it has ten Heart-to-Hearts. This is the first area in the game, but many of the Heart-to-Hearts cannot be viewed until much later in the game.
|Heart-to-Heart
|Location
|Characters
|Affinity
|Pre-requisite
|Dialogue 1
|Dialogue 2
|Sunrise in the Park
|Outlook Park
|Shulk & Fiora
|Yellow
|None
|You and Dunban...
|Kind of.
|Overlooking the Colony
|Agora Shore
|Reyn & Sharla
|Purple
|Reconstruction begun
|Do you wanna go back there?
|Don't be so hard on yourself!
|Enduring Friendship
|Tephra Cave Entrance
|Shulk & Reyn
|Green
|None
|When we had that big fight?
|Of course.
|A Heropon's Perspective
|Mechon Wreckage Site
|Sharla & Riki
|Purple
|Prison Island
|This is unusual for you, Riki,
|No, Riki. That's not true.
|Ancient Wreckage
|Cylinder Hangar
|Melia & Reyn
|Purple
|High Entia Tomb
|I am saying exactly that.
|If there were any survivors?
|Watching Over Them
|Residential District
|Dunban & Reyn
|Pink
|Galahad Fortress
|I'm being quite serious.
|I see you share my view.
|Fiora's Cooking
|Dunban's House
|Reyn & Fiora
|Green
|Mechon Attack
|Of course I want some!
|So... uh... when can we eat?
|Glowing in the Night
|Spring of Grief (night)
|Riki & Dunban
|Purple
|None
|Riki tell Dundun
|Riki surrenders!
|A Scene Revisited
|Kneecap Hill
|Reyn & Fiora
|Pink
|Mechon Raid
|The first time I came here.
|No one thinks that Fiora
|The Legend of the Spider
|Bone Corridor
|Shulk & Reyn
|Purple
|Mechonis Core
|You're scared of spiders!
|I played a prank on you!
Colony 6 Area
The Colony 6 Area includes Bionis' Leg, Colony 6, and the Ether Mine, and it has 14 Heart-to-Hearts.
|Heart-to-Heart
|Location
|Characters
|Affinity
|Pre-requisite
|Dialogue 1
|Dialogue 2
|What's on Reyn's Mind
|Refugee Camp
|Sharla & Reyn
|Green
|None
|You, by a whisker.
|You have... dignified qualities.
|Heir to the Monado
|Refugee Camp
|Dunban & Reyn
|Green
|None
|If it wasn't for Shulk.
|Hope kept her going.
|Geography Lesson
|Believer's Paradise
|Dunban & Shulk
|Purple
|None
|Of course I'm interested.
|Oh! I know!
|Revisiting the Past
|Rho Oasis
|Sharla & Dunban
|Pink
|None
|Did something bad happen?
|Was it important to her?
|What Visions May Bring
|Raguel Bridge
|Sharla & Shulk
|Green
|Ether Mine
|I wish I had it.
|You can save someone's life!
|Strength of Heart
|Main Entrance
|Shulk & Dunban
|Pink
|Nature level 3
|It's because you're Dunban.
|Strength of the heart.
|One Year On
|Pod Depot
|Reyn & Dunban
|Purple
|None
|Well, I was glad you came back.
|I know how you feel.
|Renewed Determination
|Freight Elevator
|Reyn & Shulk
|Pink
|Mechonis Core
|Could've been veeery different.
|You're not wrong.
|Dunban's Right Arm
|Hope Farm
|Dunban & Sharla
|Purple
|Galahad Fortress
|It hardly even bothers me now.
|I have no regrets.
|Recovery and Reflection
|Hope Farm
|Fiora & Dunban
|Purple
|Agniratha
|It makes me sad.
|It must have been really tough.
|The Colony Reborn
|Reconstruction HQ
|Shulk & Sharla
|Pink
|All level 5
|A safe have for everyone, huh?
|Because it's everyone's dream.
|Quiet Time
|Park
|Fiora & Riki
|Purple
|Special level 3
|Nature's wonderful, isn't it?
|I like the way you speak.
|A Broken Watch
|Mining Base
|Sharla & Shulk
|Purple
|None
|It's a beautiful watch.
|I can fix it!
|A Wistful Glow
|Central Terminal
|Reyn & Sharla
|Pink
|None
|Sounds like fun!
|Gadolt would just be a friend.
Central Bionis Area
The Central Bionis Area includes Satorl Marsh, Makna Forest, and Frontier Village, and it has twelve Heart-to-Hearts.
|Heart-to-Heart
|Region
|Characters
|Affinity
|Pre-requisite
|Dialogue 1
|Dialogue 2
|The Shimmering Marsh
|Zaldania Waterfall (night)
|Dunban & Shulk
|Green
|None
|Really? Interesting.
|Will it ever run out?
|High Entia History
|Sororal Statues
|Dunban & Melia
|Purple
|High Entia Tomb
|That seems fitting.
|A half-Homs like you?
|Atop the Crown Tree
|Crown Tree
|Riki & Sharla
|Pink
|None
|I'm not surprised.
|Oh dear! Why not?
|Riki's Crazy Crystal Plan
|Eks Watering Hole
|Reyn & Riki
|Purple
|None
|What you gonna do with it?
|You've gotta refine it!
|No Boys Allowed
|Sparkling Pool
|Melia & Sharla
|Green
|None
|You may be correct.
|Are you sure?!
|Fallen Brethren
|Agni Tablet
|Melia & Shulk
|Green
|None
|What's wrong?
|They sound like great people.
|At the Pollen Works
|Pollen Works
|Riki & Shulk
|Green
|Leone Telethia battle
|Because it's not made of metal?
|That's very resourceful of you.
|A Mysterious Sanctuary
|Prophecy Hut
|Melia & Riki
|Green
|None
|They're delivered from on high?
|You mean... you?
|A Day Like Any Other
|Nopon Tower
|Fiora & Melia
|Purple
|None
|OK. I'll tell you.
|No, nothing in particular.
|Life's Hard for a Heropon
|Riki's House
|Dunban & Riki
|Pink
|Galahad Fortress
|I'll shed a tear for you.
|Not at all.
|Reawakened Memories
|Mysterious Sanctuary
|Fiora & Sharla
|Purple
|None
|You mean... Shulk?
|Reyn said that?
|True Natures
|Apex Lake
|Dunban & Melia
|Green
|High Entia Tomb
|I'll be honest... Not really.
|As all wise leaders do.
Upper Bionis Area
The Upper Bionis Area includes Eryth Sea, Alcamoth, High Entia Tomb, and Valak Mountain, and it has fifteen Heart-to-Hearts.
|Heart-to-Heart
|Region
|Characters
|Affinity
|Pre-requisite
|Dialogue 1
|Dialogue 2
|Flowers of Eryth Sea
|Hovering Reef 2
|Riki & Sharla
|Green
|None
|I like flowers too.
|She'd be so happy!
|Riki Have Question
|Syrath Lighthouse
|Fiora & Riki
|Pink
|None
|What is it, Riki?
|You do? Wow!
|A Gift for a Loved One
|Ether Plant
|Dunban & Sharla
|Green
|Galahad Fortress
|I—I'd love to, thank you...
|But the thought is still nice.
|Fish Fly! Fish Fly!
|Sleeping Dragon Isle
|Reyn & Riki
|Green
|None
|But Riki just see one!
|Riki want five for himself!
|Brother and Sister
|Fountain of Hope
|Dunban & Fiora
|Green
|None
|I could get used to it too.
|You worry too much.
|Ancient Astrology
|Melfica Road
|Melia & Sharla
|Purple
|None
|Of course I do!
|Yes, I do.
|The Forefathers
|Great Hall
|Fiora & Riki
|Green
|None
|Forefathers were important?
|Make weapons! Fight Dinobeast!
|Melia's Imperial Villa
|Imperial Villa
|Fiora & Melia
|Green
|None
|Thanks!
|So it's not just me then...
|A Breathtaking Sight
|Sky Terrace
|Melia & Reyn
|Pink
|None
|I quite agree.
|I got that impression.
|So Close, Yet So Far
|Audience Chamber
|Melia & Shulk
|Purple
|None
|It's not a bad thing.
|Nothing would change.
|Hopes and Plans
|Hall of Trials
|Melia & Shulk
|Pink
|Mechonis Core
|Do you think it's possible?
|You'll... look for them with me?
|Echoes of Ancient Times
|Valley of Emperors
|Melia & Reyn
|Green
|None
|Let's go and take a look.
|Mind sharing it with us?
|In Ose Tower
|Harict Chapel
|Dunban & Riki
|Green
|None
|Ghosts are here.
|Dundun know what ghost is?
|A Snowy Hot Spring
|Jakt Geyser
|Riki & Shulk
|Purple
|None
|Not too hot, not too cold!
|Shulk jump in water too!
|First Sight of Snow
|La Luz Church
|Fiora & Reyn
|Purple
|None
|I'm with you. It's strange.
|that sounds like a great idea!
Other
The remaining twelve Heart-to-Hearts can be found in Fallen Arm, Bionis' Interior, and Prison Island.
|Heart-to-Heart
|Region
|Characters
|Affinity
|Pre-requisite
|Dialogue 1
|Dialogue 2
|A Night-Time Chat
|Ether Light on Fallen Arm
|Fiora & Sharla
|Green
|None
|Thanks... I think.
|I don't think he's changed.
|A Family of Two
|Junks
|Fiora & Dunban
|Pink
|None
|You caught me.
|There's more to it than that.
|Overcoming the Pain
|Digit 1
|Fiora & Melia
|Pink
|None
|And you regret that?
|That's probably for the best.
|Eternal Scars
|Black Wreckage
|Dunban & Melia
|Pink
|None
|We were comrades-in-arms.
|I know the truth.
|Just Like Old Times
|Silver Wreckage
|Fiora & Shulk
|Purple
|None
|Nevermind. It's fine.
|OK. Here I go.
|Camping Spot
|Inlet Beach
|Melia & Riki
|Purple
|None
|Most intriguing.
|But how will you catch it?
|Those Waiting for You
|Distant Fingertip
|Riki & Shulk
|Pink
|None
|What wrong, Shulk?
|OK. Here's the thing...
|Fiora's Body
|Spinal Nerve Tower
|Fiora & Sharla
|Pink
|None
|Sorry. Is it that obvious?
|You're right. I should go.
|Kind Words
|Terminal Nerve Tower
|Melia & Riki
|Pink
|None
|You've seen right through me.
|That is simply not true.
|Before the Final Battle
|Gondorl Cathedral
|Fiora & Shulk
|Pink
|None
|You're worried about me.
|Oh, Shulk! Thank you!
|Untold Feelings
|Gravina Bridge
|Melia & Sharla
|Pink
|None
|Do you still like him?
|That is just like you, Melia.
|Journey's End
|Empty Throne
|Reyn & Riki
|Pink
|None
|Riki do want to go home.
|Cheer up, Reyn!
Quiet Moments
The epilogue Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected also has a mechanic similar to Heart-to-Hearts called Quiet Moments. There are thirteen Quiet Moments on the Bionis' Shoulder. Although Quiet Moments have time of day requirements and other prerequisites, they do not have dialogue options, nor Affinity requirements.
Questions?
Do you have any questions about where to find Heart-to-Hearts or how to complete them? Drop us a comment below, and be sure to check out our other Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition guides, so you can unlock the secrets of the Monado!
