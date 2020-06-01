There are many opportunities throughout Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition to raise the Affinity between your characters. Doing so has an impact on gameplay, and is necessary to unlock Heart-to-Hearts. While Heart-to-Hearts aren't necessary to beat the game, they provide a ton of character development and even help further raise your Affinity. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know about Heart-to-Hearts.

Heart-to-Hearts are special cut scenes which focus on pairs of characters and you directly choose dialogue that will impact the Affinity between those characters. Each of these scenes can be found by a symbol of two hands clasped and interacted with at any point in the game; however, if you haven't met the prerequisites in the story or Affinity, you won't be able to complete the scene. While I will not go in depth on any of these scenes, bear in mind there are some spoilers just in knowing who is involved in certain scenes and reading the dialogue options. If you would like to go into the game, completely spoiler free, use this guide carefully!

Once you find the symbol for a Heart-to-Heart (two hands clasped,) you can examine it by pressing A. Depending on where you're at in the storyline, you might be told the requirements for viewing the Heart-to-Heart. If you haven't progressed far enough, you won't even get that much. This happens for a couple reasons: first, you may not have even met the characters in the Heart-to-Heart yet, and second, there are some spoilers just in knowing who is in a Heart-to-Heart scene. If you have progressed far enough, however, the requirements will be displayed. This will include both characters involved and the Affinity requirement.

Once you can complete a Heart-to-Heart, you will be given a cut scene between two characters. There will be two points in the dialogue where you choose one of the character's response. There is a right answer and a wrong answer to each of these. The right answer will give you four Affinity points, while the wrong answer will cost you four Affinity points.

Every Heart-to-Heart

With more than 60 different Heart-to-Hearts in the game, it's easy to overlook a few. Even if you happen to find them all, many cannot be completed when you first come across them. Fortunately, the game keeps track of all the Heart-to-Hearts you find, and even before you find them, they will show up on the maps. If you want to see the Heart-to-Hearts you've already come across, follow these easy steps:

Press X to open the Main Menu. Using the left joystick or the D-pad, scroll down to Collectables. Press A to select Collectables. Using the left joystick or the D-pad, scroll to Heart-to-Hearts. Press A to select Heart-to-Hearts.

This will open up a list of every Heart-to-Heart you've found, including the ones you've completed. However, we've also compiled a list of every Heart-to-Heart in the game, sorted by Area, along with the characters involved, Affinity requirements, storyline requirements, and the dialogue choices that will get you a boost to your Affinity scores.

Colony 9 Area

The Colony 9 Area includes all of Colony 9 and Tephra Cave, and it has ten Heart-to-Hearts. This is the first area in the game, but many of the Heart-to-Hearts cannot be viewed until much later in the game.