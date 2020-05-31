With hundreds of gifts to choose from, it can be challenging to know whether a present will raise or lower each character's Affinity. If you choose wrong, you can even lower the Affinity between your party members. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know about obtaining Collectibles and gifting presents in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.
What are presents?
Presents or Collectibles are items you will find all throughout the world of Bionis. These items will show up as glowing orbs and can be picked up by walking through them. While collectibles can be sold, their real value is in trading with the various NPCs you meet or gifting them from one member of your party to another to raise the Affinity between those two characters.
Trading
When you come across named NPCs, you will be given the option to trade, in addition to talking with them. Every NPC has different items they will trade with more added when you raise your Affinity. Trades are always one-to-one, and you have to have an item of greater value than the one you wish to trade for. There are hundreds of named NPCs, each with different times of day they are active and several different possible items to trade. Fortunately, you won't have to keep track of them.
Press X to open the Main Menu.
Using the left joystick or D-pad, scroll down to Affinity Chart.
Press A to select Affinity Chart.
Using the left joystick or D-pad, place the circle over the area you wish to check.
Press A to select the area.
Using the left joystick or D-pad, scroll down to the NPC you wish to know more about.
Press ZL for a character's profile.
Press ZR for a character's trade list.
Every named NPC you speak to will be added to the list, and will also appear on the Affinity Chart: Settlements. While the latter is useful for seeing connections between NPCs, the list is easier to navigate. In each character's profile, you will find their general location, more specific usual spot, and hours of activity, as well as less useful personal information. The trade list will have all the items they will trade at their current Affinity level. As you raise Affinity with NPCs, they will offer more items to trade.
How to exchange presents
Exchanging gifts between your party members is a great way to raise Affinity and the best use for all of those collectibles you've gathered.
Press X to open the Main Menu.
Using the left joystick or D-pad, scroll down to Affinity Chart.
Press A to select Affinity Chart.
Press A to select Affinity Chart: Party.
Press Y to Give Gift.
Using the left joystick or D-pad, place the circle over the character you want to give a present.
Press A to select the character who will give a present.
Using the left joystick, move the circle over the character you want to receive a present.
Press A to select the character who will receive a present.
Press A to select the gift.
You can also press Y to select categories, or change the way your collectibles are sorted. As you get further in the game, this will become more useful as there are hundreds of different items.
If your character liked the gift, there will be between one and four pink hearts. Likewise, if they did not like the gift, there will be between one and four black hearts. Once a character has received a gift, the hearts will appear next to that item in the list, so even if you do accidentally give someone a gift they don't like, you can avoid doing so again.
Collectibles
There eight types of collectibles: Vegetables, Fruit, Flowers, Animals, Bugs, Nature, Parts, and Strange. Although some characters have a preference or dislike of certain types (Shulk, for example dislikes vegetable,) each individual item has a different score for each of your playable characters. There will even be some in classes a character dislikes that still yield points. While collectibles are abundent, some are much easier to find than others, and some are necessary for quests. If you use up all of your existing stock of a rare collectible, it could take a significant amount of time finding them again.
|Vegetable
|Location
|Shulk
|Reyn
|Fiora
|Dunban
|Sharla
|Riki
|Melia
|Sweet Wasabi
|Colony 9
|-4
|6
|8
|-10
|2
|14
|-4
|Cool Potato
|Colony 9
|2
|4
|10
|2
|-10
|14
|-4
|Red Lettuce
|Colony 9
|-8
|12
|2
|2
|14
|8
|-10
|Chewy Radish
|Colony 9
|-2
|2
|16
|-4
|4
|10
|4
|Hot Taro
|Bionis' Leg
|-10
|-2
|10
|6
|2
|8
|2
|Juicy Broccoli
|Bionis' Leg
|-12
|6
|14
|2
|2
|8
|-2
|Spicy Cabbage
|Bionis' Leg
|-4
|24
|10
|-2
|4
|8
|-16
|Hard Lotus
|Bionis' Leg
|-6
|4
|-6
|2
|16
|14
|-6
|Blue Turnip
|Satorl Marsh
|4
|2
|12
|2
|-2
|10
|4
|Cute Parsnip
|Satorl Marsh
|-6
|4
|20
|-16
|2
|8
|-2
|Poisonous Gourd
|Satorl Marsh
|2
|-2
|10
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Humming Cabbage
|Satorl Marsh
|-8
|20
|4
|2
|2
|12
|-10
|Sarsaparilla
|Bionis' Interior
|-6
|-2
|2
|2
|16
|8
|2
|Black Liver Bean
|Bionis' Interior
|2
|8
|12
|8
|4
|-2
|-2
|Schorl Mushroom
|Makna Forest
|2
|18
|10
|2
|-4
|8
|-12
|Kelp Mushroom
|Makna Forest
|-4
|6
|10
|-10
|4
|16
|-6
|Honey Rhubarb
|Makna Forest
|-12
|4
|12
|2
|2
|14
|-4
|Pink Asparagus
|Eryth Sea
|-8
|6
|-6
|2
|14
|14
|-4
|Tropical Radish
|Eryth Sea
|-6
|4
|14
|-4
|2
|2
|2
|Dolphin Carrot
|Eryth Sea
|6
|4
|8
|2
|-6
|2
|-4
|Gold Burdock
|Eryth Sea
|-18
|6
|12
|6
|10
|10
|-6
|Sour Radish
|Valak Mountain
|-4
|2
|10
|2
|2
|8
|-2
|Ice Cabbage
|Valak Mountain
|-4
|6
|16
|-6
|-2
|16
|-2
|Girl Courgette
|Valak Mountain
|-4
|18
|14
|-6
|2
|8
|-12
|Amethyst Vanilla
|Valak Mountain
|-6
|-8
|8
|2
|2
|10
|8
|Fire Pepper
|Sword Valley
|-6
|12
|-2
|2
|18
|6
|-8
|Meaty Carrot
|Sword Valley
|-12
|18
|12
|-2
|8
|8
|-10
|Bitter Broccoli
|Sword Valley
|6
|4
|10
|2
|-4
|2
|-2
|Sour Turnip
|Fallen Arm
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|8
|-2
|Golden Beetroot
|Fallen Arm
|-6
|4
|14
|-6
|-6
|16
|2
|Juicy Steakplant
|Mechonis Field
|-8
|4
|10
|2
|8
|2
|-2
|Acerola Pea
|Mechonis Field
|2
|-2
|8
|2
|-4
|8
|2
|Energy Aubergine
|Mechonis Field
|10
|28
|10
|10
|-2
|18
|-12
|Sweet Pepper
|Mechonis Field
|-10
|4
|14
|-10
|10
|6
|-4
|Meaty Potato
|Central Factory
|-6
|24
|10
|2
|2
|8
|-16
|Blue Root
|Central Factory
|-8
|4
|12
|-10
|2
|14
|-4
|Fruit
|Location
|Shulk
|Reyn
|Fiora
|Dunban
|Sharla
|Riki
|Melia
|Dance Apple
|Colony 9
|-2
|-2
|-2
|2
|10
|10
|2
|Black Kiwi
|Colony 9
|2
|-10
|-4
|2
|12
|2
|12
|Clear Almond
|Tephra Cave
|6
|-12
|-2
|-4
|6
|6
|14
|Bright Fig
|Tephra Cave
|2
|10
|-2
|-2
|18
|10
|2
|Dark Grape
|Tephra Cave
|4
|-14
|4
|-14
|12
|6
|14
|Sour Gooseberry
|Bionis' Leg
|2
|-4
|-18
|-2
|24
|16
|4
|Red Durian
|Bionis' Leg
|-2
|-2
|6
|-4
|10
|12
|6
|Walnut Grape
|Bionis' Leg
|8
|-12
|-2
|-4
|10
|2
|12
|Humming Plum
|Bionis' Leg
|2
|-6
|-2
|2
|2
|12
|6
|Dark Mango
|Makna Forest
|8
|-6
|-2
|2
|8
|-4
|6
|Pure Cherry
|Makna Forest
|2
|-2
|-2
|-2
|12
|8
|6
|Bitter Kiwi
|Makna Forest
|8
|-6
|-6
|-4
|10
|10
|12
|Juicy Grape
|Makna Forest
|2
|2
|-2
|-2
|10
|8
|4
|Spicy Nut
|Frontier Village
|8
|-6
|-12
|-4
|18
|6
|6
|Crimson Citrus
|Frontier Village
|2
|-14
|4
|-10
|10
|10
|12
|Cool Lemon
|Alcamoth
|-6
|-6
|-2
|-6
|12
|14
|8
|Heart Peach
|Alcamoth
|-2
|2
|2
|4
|12
|10
|4
|Ether Plum
|Valak Mountain
|2
|-4
|10
|-20
|6
|8
|10
|Fire Apple
|Valak Mountain
|4
|-2
|-12
|-2
|22
|8
|2
|Ruby Mangosteen
|Valak Mountain
|2
|-14
|4
|-10
|12
|8
|12
|Sour Grape
|Valak Mountain
|10
|-10
|-2
|-4
|10
|2
|12
|Bitter Melon
|Sword Valley
|10
|-6
|-8
|-4
|10
|8
|4
|Citron Gooseberry
|Sword Valley
|2
|-6
|-2
|-4
|12
|8
|6
|Juicy Melon
|Sword Valley
|4
|8
|-8
|-2
|10
|14
|2
|Amethyst Melon
|Sword Valley
|4
|-16
|2
|-2
|12
|10
|20
|White Plum
|Fallen Arm
|2
|-4
|-2
|2
|8
|6
|6
|Ice Kiwi Fruit
|Fallen Arm
|2
|-6
|-8
|-4
|2
|20
|8
|Spicy Papaya
|Fallen Arm
|-4
|2
|-2
|2
|10
|8
|2
|Large Mango
|Fallen Arm
|6
|-6
|-2
|2
|12
|-4
|6
|Juicy Blueberry
|Agniratha
|8
|8
|-2
|-4
|4
|8
|2
|Sweet Lime
|Agniratha
|2
|-2
|4
|-8
|12
|2
|6
|Spicy Banana
|Agniratha
|4
|-6
|-2
|2
|4
|6
|6
|Dry Lemon
|Prison Island
|-2
|-4
|-2
|-4
|6
|14
|6
|Death Lychee
|Prison Island
|2
|2
|4
|-14
|10
|8
|2
|Hell Raspberry
|Prison Island
|-4
|-6
|-12
|-4
|30
|6
|6
|Deadly Kiwi
|Prison Island
|4
|-2
|-2
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Flower
|Location
|Shulk
|Reyn
|Fiora
|Dunban
|Sharla
|Riki
|Melia
|Strong Dandelion
|Colony 9
|2
|-12
|6
|4
|10
|-8
|12
|Moon Flower
|Colony 9
|8
|6
|2
|-2
|-4
|-2
|10
|Dawn Hydrangea
|Colony 9
|-4
|-2
|4
|-2
|6
|4
|4
|Insanity Mint
|Tephra Cave
|2
|4
|-8
|-2
|2
|4
|12
|Night Tulip
|Tephra Cave
|2
|-10
|4
|6
|10
|-8
|10
|Cute Orchid
|Colony 6
|4
|-2
|12
|-8
|2
|4
|10
|Sirius Anemone
|Colony 6
|18
|-4
|8
|2
|4
|-10
|14
|Spirit Clematis
|Colony 6
|-8
|-8
|6
|12
|2
|-2
|16
|Sunflower Rogue
|Satorl Marsh
|-2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|-2
|10
|Merry Coronation
|Satorl Marsh
|-4
|-2
|4
|-2
|8
|4
|4
|Ether Rose
|Satorl Marsh
|-8
|6
|6
|12
|2
|-2
|2
|Orb Daisy
|Satorl Marsh
|16
|-2
|8
|4
|4
|-18
|12
|Forget-You-Not
|Satorl Marsh
|10
|2
|10
|2
|-10
|2
|18
|Enigma Lotus
|Makna Forest
|2
|-2
|10
|-8
|2
|4
|10
|Humming Nettle
|Makna Forest
|4
|2
|6
|4
|2
|-6
|6
|Princess Daffodil
|Makna Forest
|8
|-12
|6
|-2
|2
|-2
|10
|Black Iris
|Makna Forest
|-6
|-2
|14
|6
|2
|-2
|8
|Sea Berry
|Eryth Sea
|-10
|4
|6
|12
|2
|-2
|6
|Despair Clover
|Eryth Sea
|-2
|2
|8
|12
|4
|-6
|12
|Doomsday Poppy
|Eryth Sea
|2
|-18
|6
|2
|10
|-2
|16
|Night Lily
|Eryth Sea
|-2
|2
|6
|4
|-4
|-8
|18
|Razor Teasel
|Eryth Sea
|2
|-2
|2
|-2
|2
|10
|4
|Mystic Dahlia
|Alcamoth
|-4
|-2
|4
|-2
|4
|-2
|18
|Stardrop
|Alcamoth
|-8
|-8
|6
|12
|2
|-2
|14
|Fortune Mallow
|Valak Mountain
|2
|-2
|10
|-8
|2
|4
|10
|Black Peony
|Valak Mountain
|2
|-2
|8
|4
|2
|-2
|4
|Fatal Belladonna
|Valak Mountain
|2
|-2
|18
|-2
|4
|-8
|8
|Jujube Silver
|Sword Valley
|-4
|-10
|6
|-2
|14
|-2
|10
|Black Blossom
|Sword Valley
|16
|-2
|4
|6
|2
|-18
|10
|Abyss Heather
|Sword Valley
|-8
|-8
|6
|12
|2
|-2
|14
|Delerium Foxglove
|Sword Valley
|4
|2
|20
|2
|4
|-6
|8
|Azure Hollyhock
|Mechonis Field
|22
|-2
|4
|-2
|-4
|-12
|10
|Utopia Crocus
|Mechonis Field
|-2
|2
|12
|-6
|6
|4
|6
|Lewisia Silver
|Agniratha
|4
|10
|2
|-4
|4
|-2
|4
|Freesia Cyst
|Agniratha
|4
|-6
|8
|2
|2
|6
|12
|Bellflower Crystal
|Agniratha
|8
|6
|2
|-2
|-2
|-2
|8
|Animal
|Location
|Shulk
|Reyn
|Fiora
|Dunban
|Sharla
|Riki
|Melia
|Shin Newt
|Tephra Cave
|4
|18
|6
|2
|-10
|-10
|4
|Cave Rat
|Tephra Cave
|2
|4
|14
|-10
|2
|-6
|8
|Shin Gecko
|Tephra Cave
|8
|2
|6
|-2
|2
|-4
|6
|Happy Rabbit
|Tephra Cave
|-6
|10
|18
|-10
|6
|-6
|6
|Pyro Lizard
|Colony 6
|8
|8
|12
|-10
|2
|-12
|8
|Amblygon Turtle
|Colony 6
|2
|12
|4
|-2
|6
|-12
|6
|Dobercorgi
|Colony 6
|10
|10
|6
|-4
|-2
|-16
|22
|Light Bat
|Ether Mine
|4
|14
|8
|-4
|-6
|-8
|6
|Black Frog
|Ether Mine
|2
|16
|6
|2
|-10
|-10
|8
|Yellow Cat
|Ether Mine
|2
|20
|2
|-2
|-8
|-4
|6
|Chimera Rabbit
|Satorl Marsh
|-6
|10
|-2
|-2
|2
|2
|20
|Venom Platypus
|Satorl Marsh
|-4
|10
|6
|2
|-2
|-10
|18
|Humming Cat
|Satorl Marsh
|-8
|12
|12
|4
|2
|-6
|2
|Blood Worm
|Bionis' Interior
|4
|10
|26
|-16
|-2
|-4
|2
|Azure Mouse
|Bionis' Interior
|14
|12
|6
|-4
|-6
|-12
|6
|Happy Duck
|Bionis' Interior
|2
|18
|-2
|-2
|2
|2
|2
|Ash Fox
|Makna Forest
|2
|8
|4
|-4
|6
|-6
|2
|Soft Sea Cucumber
|Makna Forest
|2
|10
|6
|-16
|2
|24
|4
|Fossil Monkey
|Makna Forest
|4
|12
|18
|-10
|-6
|-6
|10
|Venomous Lizard
|Makna Forest
|2
|-2
|12
|-2
|-2
|-4
|14
|Sea Frog
|Eryth Sea
|2
|20
|6
|-2
|-4
|-6
|6
|Mane Cat
|Eryth Sea
|-8
|4
|14
|10
|-2
|-2
|4
|Wet Rat
|Valak Mountain
|-4
|10
|2
|8
|2
|-6
|6
|Ice Monkey
|Valak Mountain
|4
|4
|6
|-2
|2
|2
|6
|Crystal Frog
|Valak Mountain
|-4
|14
|8
|-4
|12
|-2
|-4
|Mud Squirrel
|Valak Mountain
|16
|14
|6
|-6
|-12
|-16
|8
|Oil Oyster
|Fallen Arm
|4
|6
|6
|-6
|-4
|-4
|6
|Dark Fish
|Fallen Arm
|2
|12
|6
|2
|2
|-4
|2
|Ether Penguin
|Fallen Arm
|-2
|12
|8
|12
|-6
|-2
|2
|Rainbow Slug
|Fallen Arm
|24
|12
|8
|-2
|4
|-18
|8
|Prism Centipede
|Central Factory
|-4
|4
|4
|-4
|6
|-4
|20
|Cable Mouse
|Central Factory
|16
|14
|8
|-10
|4
|-2
|6
|Oil Fox
|Central Factory
|2
|10
|18
|-2
|-2
|-12
|6
|Dancing Squirrel
|Prison Island
|2
|10
|2
|-4
|2
|6
|2
|Lightning Weasel
|Prison Island
|6
|12
|18
|-10
|-6
|-6
|6
|Angry Monkey
|Prison Island
|-14
|10
|6
|10
|4
|-4
|2
|Bug
|Location
|Shulk
|Reyn
|Fiora
|Dunban
|Sharla
|Riki
|Melia
|Prairie Dragonfly
|Colony 9
|-8
|4
|-6
|20
|-4
|16
|-4
|Giant Hornet
|Colony 9
|2
|16
|-8
|8
|-6
|8
|-8
|White Beetle
|Colony 9
|2
|4
|6
|10
|-8
|10
|-10
|Sorrow Beetle
|Colony 9
|4
|2
|-4
|14
|-4
|14
|4
|Brown Butterfly
|Tephra Cave
|8
|6
|2
|6
|-12
|16
|-8
|Gold Caterpillar
|Tephra Cave
|-4
|4
|2
|8
|-4
|10
|2
|Rumble Stonefly
|Tephra Cave
|16
|-6
|-2
|10
|2
|2
|-2
|White Ladybird
|Bionis' Leg
|2
|4
|6
|8
|-2
|10
|-12
|Hill Firefly
|Bionis' Leg
|2
|2
|2
|10
|-6
|8
|-8
|Moth Crawler
|Bionis' Leg
|-6
|6
|-2
|2
|-6
|30
|-10
|Queen Locust
|Bionis' Leg
|2
|-4
|6
|2
|2
|12
|-4
|Fire Tarantula
|Bionis' Leg
|2
|-6
|14
|6
|-4
|8
|10
|Black Beetle
|Ether Mine
|2
|6
|2
|12
|-8
|8
|-8
|Rubber Mantis
|Ether Mine
|-8
|4
|-2
|16
|-6
|24
|-4
|Mystery Firefly
|Ether Mine
|16
|2
|2
|8
|-10
|2
|2
|Scarlet Ladybird
|Makna Forest
|2
|4
|6
|2
|2
|10
|-12
|Shield Bug
|Makna Forest
|22
|6
|-2
|8
|-12
|2
|-4
|Hades Beetle
|Makna Forest
|2
|4
|2
|12
|-2
|12
|-10
|Benign Cricket
|Makna Forest
|-4
|10
|-6
|6
|2
|14
|-4
|Rainbow Bug
|Frontier Village
|2
|-6
|2
|8
|8
|10
|-14
|Empress Beetle
|Frontier VIllage
|4
|10
|-4
|12
|-10
|8
|6
|Green Earwig
|High Entia Tomb
|8
|4
|-6
|8
|-4
|10
|-6
|Blue Ladybird
|High Entia Tomb
|2
|2
|-2
|6
|-8
|8
|10
|Wheel Lurker
|Galahad Fortress
|2
|10
|-6
|8
|-14
|16
|-2
|Ultramarine Ant
|Galahad Fortress
|8
|10
|-6
|8
|-12
|10
|-4
|Scarlet Crawler
|Mechonis Field
|-4
|4
|6
|4
|-8
|8
|8
|Shiny Scarab
|Mechonis Field
|2
|-2
|18
|2
|-6
|10
|-4
|Water Boatman
|Mechonis Field
|18
|12
|2
|8
|-14
|4
|-2
|Dew Beetle
|Central Factory
|8
|4
|-6
|12
|-6
|4
|-4
|Glider Cockroach
|Central Factory
|-4
|6
|-2
|2
|2
|22
|-6
|Electric Cricket
|Agniratha
|2
|-8
|6
|8
|-6
|10
|4
|Scissor Bug
|Agniratha
|2
|10
|2
|8
|-10
|10
|-12
|Señorita Scarab
|Prison Island
|8
|4
|-6
|10
|-6
|4
|-2
|Emperor Beetle
|Prison Island
|-8
|2
|6
|14
|-10
|8
|-2
|Minute Mantis
|Other
|-10
|2
|-2
|12
|-8
|22
|-6
|Love Beetle
|Other
|2
|-12
|2
|10
|2
|10
|4
|Nature
|Location
|Shulk
|Reyn
|Fiora
|Dunban
|Sharla
|Riki
|Melia
|Kneecap Rock
|Tephra Cave
|2
|6
|2
|12
|16
|-4
|-2
|Confusion Ivy
|Tephra Cave
|6
|4
|-6
|10
|8
|-2
|-6
|Clarity Moss
|Tephra Cave
|2
|10
|6
|4
|-2
|-2
|-4
|Mat Ice
|Bionis' Leg
|-4
|8
|-6
|14
|12
|2
|-6
|Bluesky Bark
|Bionis' Leg
|4
|4
|-2
|-10
|4
|-2
|8
|Pione Stone
|Bionis' Leg
|2
|-2
|-6
|12
|8
|-2
|2
|Charcoal Leg
|Ether Mine
|2
|4
|2
|6
|8
|6
|-6
|Ether Pebble
|Ether Mine
|2
|6
|6
|10
|6
|2
|-12
|Rumble Coal
|Ether Mine
|2
|4
|2
|6
|12
|-6
|-4
|Mist Tree
|Satorl Marsh
|2
|-4
|2
|8
|14
|2
|-10
|Lemon Stone
|Satorl Marsh
|-4
|4
|-6
|14
|12
|-2
|-6
|Feather Leaf
|Satorl Marsh
|-2
|4
|-6
|10
|6
|4
|10
|Water Log
|Satorl Marsh
|2
|-2
|8
|16
|4
|-6
|-6
|Wool Rock
|Satorl Marsh
|-6
|2
|2
|14
|6
|-6
|8
|White Tail
|Eryth Sea
|-4
|10
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|2
|Marine Marble
|Eryth Sea
|10
|2
|8
|12
|4
|-2
|-2
|Oil Branch
|Eryth Sea
|2
|4
|2
|10
|-4
|-2
|2
|Dilemma Rock
|Eryth Sea
|2
|12
|2
|4
|6
|14
|-12
|Gypsum Branch
|Valak Mountain
|10
|4
|-6
|16
|2
|2
|-4
|Black Ash
|Valak Mountain
|2
|6
|2
|14
|14
|-10
|-14
|Emerald Snow
|Valak Mountain
|4
|4
|-6
|10
|14
|6
|-14
|Rabbit Stone
|Valak Mountain
|10
|2
|4
|4
|6
|-8
|-6
|Broom Icicle
|Valak Mountain
|8
|-2
|6
|10
|2
|-2
|-8
|Poisonous Coral
|Fallen Arm
|4
|2
|-4
|16
|8
|2
|4
|Poison Ivy
|Fallen Arm
|2
|-2
|2
|4
|8
|10
|2
|Amber Leaf
|Fallen Arm
|-6
|-2
|6
|6
|12
|-2
|-4
|Ivy Nest
|Mechonis Field
|-4
|2
|-4
|10
|6
|6
|8
|Mossy Panel
|Mechonis Field
|2
|4
|-6
|10
|10
|4
|-16
|Bronze Wood
|Mechonis Field
|8
|-2
|6
|10
|2
|2
|-6
|White Styrene
|Central Factory
|-4
|10
|2
|10
|6
|2
|2
|Black Styrene
|Central Factory
|2
|4
|-2
|10
|10
|6
|-8
|Blood Oil
|Central Factory
|4
|12
|6
|4
|-2
|-2
|-6
|Missing Tree
|Agniratha
|10
|8
|4
|6
|2
|14
|-6
|Fortune Feather
|Agniratha
|-10
|4
|2
|12
|10
|-2
|6
|Absurd Branch
|Prison Island
|4
|4
|-12
|14
|6
|4
|-6
|Insanity Moss
|Prison Island
|-4
|10
|2
|10
|4
|-2
|-4
|Part
|Location
|Shulk
|Reyn
|Fiora
|Dunban
|Sharla
|Riki
|Melia
|Blue Chain
|Colony 9
|30
|2
|-6
|6
|-4
|-12
|4
|Rabbit Diode
|Colony 9
|8
|2
|12
|-6
|2
|-4
|6
|Rusty Bolt
|Bionis' Leg
|10
|6
|-6
|2
|4
|-2
|8
|Winding Gear
|Bionis' Leg
|24
|4
|-8
|6
|4
|-12
|2
|Black Chip
|Ether Mine
|14
|8
|-12
|12
|2
|-8
|10
|Ready Coil
|Ether Mine
|10
|2
|2
|2
|-2
|6
|2
|Blue Gear Shard
|Satorl Marsh
|6
|2
|-6
|18
|-6
|-2
|4
|Rumble Part
|Satorl Marsh
|8
|6
|-4
|6
|2
|4
|-6
|White Tube
|High Entia Tomb
|8
|-4
|-6
|8
|8
|2
|4
|Green Diode
|High Entia Tomb
|10
|2
|-10
|6
|-6
|4
|12
|Spiral Lamp
|High Entia Tomb
|6
|2
|-6
|12
|2
|2
|2
|Gold Condenser
|Sword Valley
|-6
|2
|-8
|18
|6
|-2
|6
|Purple Lamp
|Sword Valley
|10
|-6
|-6
|6
|-6
|-2
|18
|Crimson Gear
|Sword Valley
|10
|-10
|2
|2
|8
|2
|6
|Locust Spring
|Galahad Fortress
|10
|2
|-12
|6
|-2
|12
|2
|Art Core Coil
|Galahad Fortress
|18
|2
|-4
|8
|-8
|2
|12
|Tail Antenna
|Galahad Fortress
|10
|2
|8
|6
|-2
|-10
|6
|Warning Lamp
|Fallen Arm
|4
|8
|-10
|4
|6
|-2
|6
|Digital Filament
|Fallen Arm
|24
|-6
|-6
|6
|2
|-14
|12
|Retro Diode
|Mechonis Field
|8
|2
|2
|2
|-6
|-2
|14
|Modern Blue Gear
|Mechonis Field
|16
|-10
|-4
|8
|4
|2
|4
|Snow Transistor
|Mechonis Field
|10
|8
|-6
|6
|2
|4
|-4
|Angel Engine X
|Central Factory
|10
|-2
|-4
|8
|12
|2
|4
|Leaf Coil
|Central Factory
|10
|2
|-12
|6
|2
|8
|2
|Warrior Screw
|Central Factory
|12
|6
|-6
|2
|2
|-2
|6
|Fancy Bolt
|Agniratha
|10
|2
|2
|-2
|-2
|4
|8
|Blue Light Amp
|Agniratha
|16
|-12
|-6
|6
|4
|2
|6
|Fairy Tale Diode
|Agniratha
|10
|2
|12
|-6
|-2
|-2
|4
|Grape Spring
|Agniratha
|24
|-6
|-4
|6
|2
|-14
|10
|White Cover
|Prison Island
|12
|6
|8
|2
|-2
|-4
|2
|Modern Resistor
|Prison Island
|10
|-18
|-6
|6
|6
|4
|12
|Green Cam
|Prison Island
|12
|2
|-12
|6
|-2
|10
|2
|Strong Screw
|Prison Island
|16
|2
|8
|-2
|-6
|-6
|6
|Golden Cog
|Other
|4
|-2
|2
|6
|-2
|-4
|14
|Angel Engine Y
|Other
|2
|6
|-6
|18
|2
|-2
|2
|Thunder Compass
|Other
|18
|2
|-4
|6
|8
|-12
|6
|Strange
|Location
|Shulk
|Reyn
|Fiora
|Dunban
|Sharla
|Riki
|Melia
|Plate Snow
|Colony 9
|-6
|10
|4
|16
|4
|4
|-2
|Rainbow Zirconia
|Colony 9
|4
|-6
|4
|4
|6
|6
|8
|Leaf Mystery
|Tephra Cave
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|-4
|10
|10
|Steel Silk
|Tephra Cave
|4
|4
|4
|8
|4
|2
|18
|Gold Dust Illusion
|Bionis' Leg
|-2
|-6
|4
|4
|16
|4
|6
|Devious Gravity
|Bionis' Leg
|4
|12
|-2
|10
|4
|-4
|4
|White Songbird
|Bionis' Leg
|4
|10
|4
|4
|6
|10
|-8
|Death Bangle
|Bionis' Leg
|-10
|6
|6
|18
|12
|4
|6
|Verdant Eternity
|Colony 6
|6
|10
|-8
|4
|4
|12
|4
|White Night Rod
|Colony 6
|6
|16
|-2
|4
|6
|4
|2
|Love Crane
|Ether Mine
|-2
|4
|16
|-2
|10
|4
|2
|Fire Abron
|Ether Mine
|-6
|2
|10
|12
|4
|6
|4
|Pauper's Cup
|Satorl Marsh
|24
|6
|4
|4
|-2
|-8
|6
|Happy Carnival
|Satorl Marsh
|12
|6
|6
|6
|2
|12
|2
|Dawn Dice
|Satorl Marsh
|4
|4
|18
|-8
|6
|4
|2
|Tap Tap Tap
|Bionis' Interior
|2
|4
|10
|-2
|-2
|4
|10
|High Entia Jewel
|Bionis' Interior
|4
|-12
|4
|6
|12
|2
|12
|Lemonade Sky
|Makna Forest
|2
|6
|4
|16
|-2
|6
|2
|Forest of Gossip
|Makna Forest
|4
|4
|-4
|4
|4
|16
|-2
|Gravel Disk
|Makna Forest
|8
|14
|2
|8
|14
|8
|-2
|Rumble Box
|Frontier Village
|4
|-2
|4
|4
|-2
|4
|16
|Black Panel
|Frontier Village
|18
|2
|4
|10
|4
|-12
|6
|High Violet
|Eryth Sea
|4
|4
|-2
|4
|6
|6
|8
|Steel Hauyne
|Eryth Sea
|18
|-4
|6
|4
|2
|-4
|12
|Ha Ha Ha
|Alcamoth
|4
|10
|16
|-2
|4
|4
|2
|Thunder Atmos
|Alcamoth
|2
|10
|6
|6
|12
|10
|2
|Tasty Sausage
|High Entia Tomb
|-2
|2
|10
|-6
|10
|4
|-2
|Macro Passion
|High Entia Tomb
|4
|6
|10
|-2
|4
|10
|2
|Frost Glass
|Valak Mountain
|6
|6
|2
|6
|2
|14
|10
|Large Handcuffs
|Valak Mountain
|4
|10
|-2
|4
|4
|10
|-2
|Red Frontier
|Sword Valley
|6
|12
|6
|2
|6
|8
|6
|Darkness Bottle
|Sword Valley
|2
|4
|4
|10
|-2
|-2
|10
|Bud of Eternity
|Sword Valley
|6
|-6
|-2
|4
|10
|10
|6
|Hunger Crash
|Galahad Fortress
|2
|22
|-4
|2
|2
|2
|-4
|Splish Splash
|Galahad Fortress
|4
|10
|4
|-2
|6
|4
|2
|Star Cute
|Fallen Arm
|4
|4
|12
|-2
|2
|10
|2
|Summer Star
|Fallen Arm
|2
|-4
|4
|-2
|4
|10
|4
|Tweet Tweet
|Mechonis Field
|-2
|4
|16
|-2
|10
|4
|4
|Flame Frame
|Mechonis Field
|6
|6
|-2
|4
|2
|14
|-4
|Smoke Cylinder
|Central Factory
|6
|-14
|6
|4
|10
|4
|14
|Sacred Panther
|Central Factory
|6
|8
|6
|12
|2
|2
|12
|Parts Noble
|Central Factory
|6
|2
|4
|4
|10
|6
|2
|Eryth Blue
|Agniratha
|10
|6
|4
|4
|-8
|4
|10
|Dramatic Night
|Agniratha
|18
|4
|4
|10
|4
|-12
|4
|Blue Glow
|Prison Island
|2
|6
|4
|16
|-2
|4
|2
|Blue Blood
|Prison Island
|18
|6
|10
|-2
|4
|-6
|4
|Coin of Fortune
|Other
|-2
|2
|4
|4
|6
|4
|12
|Love Source
|Other
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
|100
Trade specific collectibles
While most collectibles can be found or traded for, a handful of items can only be gained by trading:
- Minute Mantis can only be obtained by trading with Sonia in Colony 9.
- Love Beetle can only be obtained by trading with Lupa in Frontier Village.
- Golden Cog can only be obrained by trading with Oleksiy in Colony 9 or Colony 6.
- Angel Engine Y can only be obtained by trading with Rakzet in the Junks of the Hidden Machina Village.
- Thunder Compass can only be obtained by trading with Jarack in Eryth Sea.
- Coin of Fortune can only be obtained by trading with Ma'crish in Colony 6.
- Love Source can only be obtained by trading with Jer'ell in Colony 6.
Of these, Love Source is the best gift you can give to any character. It earns 100 points across the board.
Questions?
Do you have any questions about Collectibles and gifting in Bionis? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our other guides on Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition so you can unlock the secrets of the Monado!
