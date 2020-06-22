Everyone who has wanted to find their emojis faster in on iPhone and iPad can now rejoice.

Reported by MacRumors, Apple has quietly added the ability for users to search for an emoji on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The feature has existed on macOS for quite some time now, but the company is now bringing the emoji search bar to the iPhone and iPad for the first time.

In the Messages app, users will find a new search field at the top of the emoji keyboard. They can then type a word that describes the emoji that they are looking for in order to quickly find and use that emoji in their conversation.

"A new search field for the emoji keyboard lets you search for the perfect emoji. Enter a commonly used word or phrase such as "heart" or "smiley face" and you will be presented with the corresponding emoji to choose from."

Emoji search has long been requested on iOS as many other apps on the platform have the feature (Slack, Facebook Messenger, etc). While the Favorites section had been helpful to quickly find the emojis you use most frequently, searching for a specific emoji that didn't fall into your favorites has been increasingly time-consuming as Apple has continued to expand the number of emojis that were available.

Emoji search will be coming to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 this fall.