The need for webcams has grown considerably as the coronavirus pandemic has forced many employees to work from home. Best Buy, which remains open in the United States for pickups only, is a great place to get a webcam, assuming you can find one in stock. The following models fit the bill.

Lume Cube

This inexpensive solution offers Bluetooth connectivity with up to 2 1/2 hours of battery life. Featuring impressive lighting for video conferencing, video recording, and photos, the Lume Cub provides wireless control, and a suction cup mounts with a 360-degree rotating head for easy installation and placement.