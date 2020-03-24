Lume Cube WebcamSource: Lume Cube

The need for webcams has grown considerably as the coronavirus pandemic has forced many employees to work from home. Best Buy, which remains open in the United States for pickups only, is a great place to get a webcam, assuming you can find one in stock. The following models fit the bill.

Lume Cube

This inexpensive solution offers Bluetooth connectivity with up to 2 1/2 hours of battery life. Featuring impressive lighting for video conferencing, video recording, and photos, the Lume Cub provides wireless control, and a suction cup mounts with a 360-degree rotating head for easy installation and placement.

Get the kit

Lume Cube - Lighting Kit for Video Conferencing

Great price, great solution

With the included Micro-USB port, you can have on-the-go charging.

Logitech - 4K Pro Webcam

Did you ever consider launching a podcast? Perhaps now is the time to do so! The Logitech 4K Pro webcam with RightLight 3 and HDR technology lets you show off your best angle. With automatic login and facial recognition, you can get your webcam up and running from the moment you turn your computer on.

Gamers unite

Logitech - 4K Pro Webcam

Experience high standards of streaming, recording, and video calling

This Logitech 4K Pro webcam offers five times the digital zoom for tight video shots.

Blue Microphones - Pro Streamer Pack

This two-pack includes a Blue Microphone Yeti Blackout and Logitech C922 Pro HD Webcam. Improve your broadcasts with this combination pack that offers three-capsule technology to capture crisp, detailed audio in four different pickup patterns.

For creatives

Blue Microphones Pro Streamer Pack

Two-in-one solutions

This Blue Microphones Yeti Blackout and Logitech Pro HD webcam streamer pack includes a high-definition webcam that lets you capture gorgeous footage in Full HD resolution.

Logitech - HD Webcam C270 - Black

Use this camera to stay in touch with your family and friends, which features video capture up to 1280-by-720 pixels and still image capture up to 3.0MP for clear video and pictures. Use the integrated microphone with RightSound technology for crisp audio.

Very inexpensive

Logitech - HD Webcam C270 - Black

Perfect for families

The device provides echo-free audio with or without a headset for clear video conferencing or calls to friends.

Logitech - StreamCam Plus Webcam - Graphite

Beautifully designed, the StreamCam Plus includes native full HD resolution, which lets you capture detailed footage. The dual-microphone makes it easy to add professional-quality audio to your stream. This Logitech StreamCam Plus webcam includes a monitor mount and a tripod for easy, flexible installation.

Go forward

Logitech - StreamCam Plus Webcam - Graphite

A step up

Appreciate premium audio performance that ensures you always sound authentic and vibrant, whether you're singing a song or sharing a funny story.

Coronavirus resources

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.