Apple's diminuitive HomePod mini is now available in New Zealand for the first time. Locals can pick the miniature smart speaker up for NZ$159 in both White and Space Gray colors.

Apple announced HomePod mini for the United States and select other countries back in October 2020 and it's proven popular ever since. The small size, relatively small price, and big sound make this a great little smart speaker – and pairing two in a stereo pair really does turn things up a notch.

Apple described HomePod mini's S5 chip and how it makes for great sound back in 2020.

HomePod mini delivers an incredibly rich and detailed acoustic experience, using computational audio to deliver peak performance. To achieve big sound out of such a compact design, the Apple S5 chip in HomePod mini works with advanced software to analyze the unique characteristics of the music and apply complex tuning models to optimize loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real time. The Apple-engineered full-range driver, powered by a neodymium magnet and a pair of force-cancelling passive radiators, enables deep bass and crisp high frequencies.

Those in the United States have been able to buy HomePod mini for almost a year now and there are some HomePod deals to be had if you know where to look, too. I'm a big fan of the two HomePod minis I have on my desk and I've no doubt everyone in New Zealand will love them when they get their hands on them as well.