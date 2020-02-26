Apple is now selling refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro models on its UK website, a couple of weeks after pushing them out in the US.

As reported by MacRumors:

Apple has started selling certified refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro models through its online store in the United Kingdom for the first time since the notebook was released in November 2019. All of the refurbished configurations are discounted by 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new models.

Currently on the UK refurbished website, there are two discounted models. The first is the refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 with Retina display- Space Grey, which costs £2,379.00, as saving of £420. The other discounted model is the refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 with Retina display- Space Grey. That model costs £2,039.00, a saving of £360.

All refurbished products come boxed with a charger and cable, as well as Apple's standard one year warranty. You can also choose to add Apple's extended AppleCare protection at additional cost. Whilst refurbished products aren't usually cheaper than third-party sales, you'll likely be hard pressed to find anyone selling a 16-inch MacBook Pro just fourth months after it was released. If you'd like to find out more about the 16-inch MacBook Pro, or you're still undecided on whether to buy one, why not check out our review of the product. Highlights include a bigger screen, a new-and-improved Magic Keyboard (bye-bye-butterfly) and all the power you could possibly need from a portable computer.