Accessory maker Twelve South today announced that owners of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and new MacBook Air can enjoy its BookArc notebook stand. That's after the company made new inserts available.

Previously the two notebooks were not compatible with Twelve South's BookArc, a stand that holds notebooks vertically to reduce the amount of space they take up on desks. The arrival of new inserts fixes that.

BookArc is the little MacBook stand that makes room for a big monitor. How? It holds MacBook vertically and off of your desk. Set your MacBook atop BookArc, plug in your favorite external monitor, keyboard & mouse. Now you have taken a compact laptop and turned it into a comfortable desktop setup for your home or office.

Owners of the BookArc can pick up a new insert for $14.99 each, while the BookArc itself costs $59.99 with an insert of your choice. Owners of older MacBooks can also pick up an insert – there are models for computers going all the way back to 2010. And if you need to go that far back, maybe it's time to upgrade?