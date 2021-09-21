Some iPhone users will now be able to add their COVID-19 vaccination card to the Health app.

In an update on the Apple Developer website, Apple has announced that users running iOS 15 can now store verifiable health records, like a COVID-19 vaccination card, in the Health app. At this time, Apple is supporting the SMART Health Cards specification.

The company says that, in a future software update, you'll even be able to add your vaccination card to the Wallet app and use a digital version where it is required.

With iOS 15, users can download and store verifiable health records, including COVID-19 vaccinations and test results, in the Health app. Verifiable health records in the Health app are based on the SMART Health Cards specification. Users can choose to share verifiable health records stored in the Health app with approved third-party apps requesting this information, like airlines, event venues, and other businesses that facilitate in-person interactions. And in an upcoming software update, they can also choose to add verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records as a vaccination card in Apple Wallet to present to businesses, venues, and more. Organizations that issue SMART Health Cards will soon be able to use a new button to let users know that they can securely download and store their vaccination information in the Health app and quickly add and present it from Wallet. Artwork and usage guidelines will be available soon.

Developers can learn more about verifiable health records and how to implement them on the Apple Developer website.

iOS 15 was released to the public on Monday, September 20.