When it debuted, the Roborock S6 MaxV's front cameras were only used for object identification while vacuuming, and there was no way to access this camera at all from the app. Over the past few months, Roborock has been working to make a way for this camera to be fully usable, all while keeping that visual data as safe as possible. Today, Roborock is introducing an update that provides a way not only to view the images that your vacuum takes while vacuuming but also to give users a way to remotely control the vacuum and see through that camera. That could come in handy when you're away from the house and need to make sure everything is safe and sound.

The new Remote Viewing function in the Roborock app brings up a familiar 4-way direction pad for movement and tops off the interface with a live feed from the camera on the front of the vacuum. To quickly assuage the fears that you might initially have of someone spying on you in the dead of night, Roborock has integrated several security measures to ensure something like this never happens. First off, the feature has to be enabled manually from within the app and physically from the vacuum itself by pressing and holding all three buttons up top for several seconds. After enablement of the feature, users have to set a 2-factor authentication code, which will be required every time the video is viewed.