iOS 14.5

You can share Apple Music lyrics to Instagram and iMessage in the new beta

Sharing via Messages will play that part of the song to the recipient.
Stephen Warwick

Time Synced Lyrics on iOS 13Source: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple Music has a brand new lyric sharing feature in iOS 14.5.
  • The new feature lets users share lyrics to their Instagram stories, and through iMessage.

A new feature in the latest iOS 14 beta lets users share Apple Music lyrics to Instagram and iMessage.

As spotted by Federico Viticci:

Amazing feature in iOS 14.5 beta 2: you can now share lyrics from Apple Music.

Long-press any line in real-time lyrics to share. There is support for Instagram stories and even iMessage cards, which will play that specific part of the song in Messages.

You can also select multiple lines of text from the special share lyrics screen and create longer cards for Instagram/iMessage. (Up to 5 lines.) This is really well done.

Apple has also added new gestures to Apple Music, you can now swipe on a song to add it to your 'Now Playing' queue or your library'.

Apple has also added new Shortcuts for screen orientation lock, screenshots, and its Voice & Data mode. From that report:

'Take Screenshot' lets users take a screenshot automatically and save it to their photo library. They can also send the photo to a different app, or edit it briefly.

'Orientation Lock' lets you control the feature using a Siri Shortcut. You can set the feature to toggle the button from whatever its current state is to the opposite, or set it to ensure the feature is always on (or off) each time you open a specific app or perform an action.

Finally, the 'Voice & Data' Shortcut will let you switch between different data modes automatically. You can choose between 3G, 4G, 5G Auto, and 5G, and can use the Shortcut to create an automation based on a time or location. For example, you can turn off 5G overnight whilst you're sleeping, or set it only activate whenever you leave your house.