You can share Apple Music lyrics to Instagram and iMessage in the new beta

A new feature in the latest iOS 14 beta lets users share Apple Music lyrics to Instagram and iMessage.

As spotted by Federico Viticci:

Amazing feature in iOS 14.5 beta 2: you can now share lyrics from Apple Music. Long-press any line in real-time lyrics to share. There is support for Instagram stories and even iMessage cards, which will play that specific part of the song in Messages. You can also select multiple lines of text from the special share lyrics screen and create longer cards for Instagram/iMessage. (Up to 5 lines.) This is really well done.

Apple has also added new gestures to Apple Music, you can now swipe on a song to add it to your 'Now Playing' queue or your library'.

Apple has also added new Shortcuts for screen orientation lock, screenshots, and its Voice & Data mode. From that report: