What you need to know
- DataMan has been updated with support for IOS 14's Home screen widgets.
- Those widgets put your data usage right on your Home screen.
- You'll never go over your data cap again.
Going over your cellular data cap can leave you at the mercy of your carrier, especially if you're in the United States. Keeping tabs on your usage is vital so it makes tons of sense to have that information right on your iPhone's Home screen. DataMan just got an update that makes that possible.
By taking advantage of iOS 14's new Home screen widgets, DataMan now puts your usage and the amount of time left before it resets, right where you'll see it most. No more panicking because you don't know where you are with your cap!
This update is more than just the widgets, though.
Plus, redesigned Siri interface, on-device intelligent forecasts, watchOS 7 support, and more.
Having DataMan forecast how much data you will use based on your previous numbers could come in super handy when you're planning a trip, for example.
Existing DataMan users can download the update now, free of charge. Everyone else can get the new version direct from the App Store for $0.99.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple adds iPod shuffle (4th gen) and iPod nano (7th gen) to vintage list
Apple has added a couple of iPods to the vintage list and one to the obsolete list.
'South of the Circle,' a narrative adventure, coming soon to Apple Arcade
The game, a "narrative adventure game about memory, survival, and the consequences of not dealing with the past," launches soon.
Apple Card users can see their annual spending with iOS 14.2 beta 2
Apple Card users with iOS 14.2 beta 2 installed have noticed that they can now see their annual spending for the first time.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs around
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug is a great first step in building out your connected home with its simple plug and play design. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs for HomeKit that you can buy.