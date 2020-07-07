One of the most interesting new features in iOS 14 is App Clips, which allows users to download a small piece of an app to make quick payment in the real world. The feature would be great for those trying to pay at a parking meter, food truck, or anywhere you wouldn't want to download a whole app and sign up for an account to make a quick payment.

In order to roll the feature out in the world, Apple is creating their own version of a QR code to make it easy to scan and use Sign in with Apple and Apple Pay to quickly make a payment.

While that was all Apple had to say about the feature at WWDC, 9to5Mac has uncovered that Apple may be opening scan and pay with Apple Pay to more than just their own code.

References found in the iOS 14 code reveal that Apple is working on a new method for letting users make payments with Apple Pay by scanning a QR Code or traditional barcode with the iPhone camera.

According to the report, users will be able to point their iPhone camera at a QR code or traditional barcode to make a payment with Apple Pay.

We've managed to access this feature hidden in iOS 14 beta 2, and although it still doesn't work, we can clearly see an image showing how it will work. Users will point the iPhone camera at a QR Code or traditional barcode to pay bills and other things with a card registered with Apple Pay.

It appears that the feature is enabled to work with third-party apps as well,

The opposite would also work, with users holding the iPhone in front of a scanner with a QR Code generated by the Wallet app. We can also say that there will be some kind of interaction with third-party apps, as this code was found in a public system API.

It is currently unclear if the feature will find its way into the public release of iOS 14. Apple is known to have some features buried in beta code only to remove it before the public release, so we'll have to wait and see if the feature releases this fall or gets delayed to a future release.