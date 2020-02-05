What you need to know
- A new feature called 'CarKey' has been discovered in the iOS 13.4 beta.
- The feature allows users to lock, unlock, and start their car with iPhone or Apple Watch.
- Users can even share their key with others.
Today Apple released the first beta version of iOS 13.4 for developers. In addition to some of the performance improvements and bug fixes that are expected, a new feature has been discovered that might take Apple's experience with the car to another level.
Reported by 9to5Mac, the iOS 13.4 beta contains references to a 'CarKey' API. This feature would apparently allow users to lock, unlock, and even start their vehicle with an iPhone or Apple Watch. According to the system files, the feature will work with any car that supports NFC, and users would simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the car in order to unlock it.
You won't even have to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode, as long as you have "Express Mode" enabled. This is similar to Apple's "Express Transit Mode" which allows users to pay at contactless subway terminals without having to authenticate their iPhone or Apple Watch. If you did want to authenticate every time, however, it seems that Apple is allows users to turn "Express Mode" off in the Wallet app.
"To use CarKey, hold iPhone or Apple Watch to reader. It will work automatically, without requiring Face ID. You can change express mode settings in Wallet."
To take things even further, it seems that Apple is going to allow users to share their 'CarKey' with other people. You'll be able to share your key with friends, family members, and whomever else you trust to have access to your car.
"%@ invited you to use their %@ with unlock access. This allows you to use your iPhone and Apple Watch to unlock/lock the car."
9to5Mac reports that Apple is already working with multiple car manufacturers to bring CarKey to compatible vehicles, but the feature will most likely not be available until iOS 13.4 becomes public. After that, it'll be up to car manufacturers to make their cars compatible with the iPhone and Apple Watch as a digital key.
Scosche's MagicMount Fresche air freshening car mount is now available
Announced at CES in January, the Scosche Magic Mount Fresche car mount is now available for order.
Give your Apple Watch a chic new look with Wearlizer's link bracelet
Wearlizer's Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band looks like a classic link bracelet watch band, but the blend of colors and materials gives it a chic, modern look. The reasonable price tag may surprise you.
OWC confirms its RAM upgrades work just fine with the rack mount Mac Pro
Third-party Mac part and accessory seller OWC has confirmed that its RAM kits are compatible with the newly-released rack-mountable Mac Pro.
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro with these great cases
Whatever your style or protection needs, you can find a case to match them for your iPhone 11 Pro.