In the run up to the iPhone 11 announcement we found ourselves speculating as to what they might call the largest high-end model. Some suggested we might see the name iPhone 11 Pro Max, which sounded a bit ridiculous. And then Apple announced iPhone 11 Pro Max on-stage.

We've been wondering whether there's ever been a more ungainly name for a product, particularly from Apple. And as is usually the case with these things, Stephen Hackett has the answer. Unfortunately, Apple seems to have a history for product names that don't quite roll off the tongue.

Enter the Macintosh SE FDHD from 1987. And the Performa 6400/200 VEE from the 1990s. The list goes on. And on. As a side note, who knew Apple made so many different Performas?

In due course it's likely the iPhone 11 Pro Max name will just become normal, and we won't find it such a mouthful. As Stephen points out, time is a great healer of these things.