The YouTube app has been updated to add HDR support for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max (via MacRumors .) You can download it from the App Store for free.

The long wait for 4K YouTube support on iPhone and iPad continues, but buyers of the latest iPhones can now at least enjoy their content in HDR .

YouTube has supported HDR on some iPhones ever since the introduction of iPhone X in 2017, but this is the first time the latest iPhones have been included.

To make sure you're watching in HDR tap the three dots in the top-right corner of a video. Tap "Quality" and make sure that "HDR" appears next to the selected output. If it isn't, tap it to select it.

Not all videos support HDR, but there are plenty you can try to test your new iPhone out. I'd suggest setting your screen brightness to 100% and taking this video for a spin.

It really is rather impressive.

