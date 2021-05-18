Zelda fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of the upcoming Skyward Sword HD remaster since it was first announced in February. Just recently, Nintendo announced that a brand new Zelda amiibo will launch on the same day as the game. It depicts Zelda and her blue Loftwing in the same positioning as the watercolor artwork originally created for the game. This joins an already existing Link amiibo from Skyward Sword.

In Skyward Sword HD, Link travels between the world in the clouds and the world on the ground. In the original Wii game, he could only return to the sky with the help of save points. However, by scanning this new Zelda & Loftwing amiibo, players can "return to the sky from wherever they like." Then if the player uses the amiibo again while in the clouds, it will take them down to the surface where they last used the amiibo to travel to the sky. Pretty nifty, right?

Since the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo has such a unique feature assigned to it, it will be interesting to see what the Link Skyward Sword amiibo will do in-game. We'll report on it when we learn more.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo will both launch on July 16, 2021. Skyward Sword HD preorders are currently available. However, at the time of writing this the amiibo preorders are not yet live.