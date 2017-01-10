Environmentalist organization Greenpeace has named Apple as the most environmentally friendly tech company in the world once again. The organization's Clicking Clean report, Apple earned an 'A' in four out of the five available categories, while nabbing a 'B' in Advocacy.

From Greenpeace:

Apple retains its leadership spot for the third year in a row among platform operators. Both Apple and Google continue to lead the sector in matching their growth with an equivalent or larger supply of renewable energy, and both companies continue to use their influence to push governments as well as their utility and IT sector vendors to increase access to renewable energy for their operations.

Apple scored an 83% on Greenpeace's Clean Energy Index, and was also credited with pushing its suppliers towards the usage of alternative energy. This is the third year in a row that Apple has taken the top spot in Greenpeace's report.