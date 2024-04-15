2024 "might be a turning point for Apple" — suppliers look elsewhere as Apple faces "frightening" question with no clear answer

A top Apple insider has warned that Apple faces a “frightening” question about its future, as a new report warns Apple suppliers are looking elsewhere for business in what could be a landmark year for the company. The issue at stake? Apple’s next big thing.

Not only did Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reveal Apple’s entire M4 Mac lineup for 2024 and beyond in his Power On newsletter this week, but he also revealed significant insight into a major problem Apple faces right now. “What new product should Apple bank its future on?”

According to Gurman, “The scary thing about this question (for Apple) is there’s no clear answer.” He notes that while Apple’s iPod paved the way for its best iPhones, which in turn laid the foundation for its best iPads, Apple Watch models, and even Apple Vision Pro, it’s not clear “where Apple goes next.” While he states that Apple’s rumored new home devices, like HomePod 3, Apple Glass, new AirPods, and even personal robots are contenders, the question is “an open” one that presents “a frightening situation for employees, investors, and customers.”

A turning point

Gurman’s report was closely followed by a new supply chain report from DIGITIMES on Monday, which revealed that “2024 might be a turning point for Apple,” citing unnamed sources in Apple’s supply chain. According to the report , “many” Apple suppliers “are expanding their business beyond consumer electronics.” Others have “ indirectly suggested a decrease in sales share from their largest customer” (Apple), following rumors that Apple is dialing back orders.

According to the report, “Several Apple suppliers are expressing concerns over Apple's apparent slowdown in innovation, fearing it could affect their growth momentum.” The sources reportedly highlighted the contrast between Apple’s innovation under Steve Jobs and the supply chain-focused, cost-reducing Apple of Tim Cook’s tenure as CEO. DIGITIMES cites “industry insiders” who are forecasting a further drop in iPhone sales performances, and “rising” concerns over the “potential underperformance of the iPhone 16.”

While it certainly rings true that Apple’s next big thing is no longer obvious, concerns about Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro might be misplaced. Apple’s iOS 18 software, which will power the new iPhones come September, is expected to be one of the biggest updates to iPhone ever, featuring a heavy focus on Apple’s AI offering. Apple’s new iPhones should have strong hardware to carry this load, complemented by a new Capture button for photography, and a new display with thinner bezels.

