The four products Apple is going to announce at its May 7 iPad event (and two it definitely isn't)

After months of speculation, we can finally confirm that the next Apple event is going to be the May 7 ‘Let Loose’ showing, which is all but guaranteed to be an iPad-focused offering.

Rumors for months have indicated that Apple is planning to release two new iPads along with some exciting new accessories, and now we finally have a date. So what exactly is Apple going to unveil as part of its new iPad lineup for 2024 next month? Here are the four products we expect to see, and two that definitely won’t make the cut!

(Image credit: Luke Filipowicz / iMore)

iPad Pro M3

The headline hero product of the May 7 iPad event is likely to be Apple’s brand-new iPad Pro M3. Not only is Apple’s best iPad getting the exciting M3 chip from the M3 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro, but it's also widely expected to get a stunning new OLED display. OLED will give the iPad an even richer and more vibrant visual experience, while possibly saving some weight and space internally, and beefing up the battery life. Other rumored upgrades include a new landscape-oriented front-facing camera for FaceTime and videoconferencing, as we saw on the iPad 10th gen.

iPad Air 6

Apple’s iPad Air 5 is one of the company’s most popular tablets thanks to its exciting colors, lightweight design, and powerful M1 chip. Apple is expected to double down on that formula with an M2 update that will make the iPad Air 6 even snappier and more powerful. The major news for iPad Air is the advent of an all-new 12.9-inch model that will match the iPad Pro for size without the more expensive OLED and the M3 chip. Until very recently, we were told to expect a mini-LED upgrade to this tablet too, although that leak has since been withdrawn by the source.

Apple Pencil 3

The Apple Pencil 3 is arguably going to be one of the most exciting products unveiled at the May 7 Apple event, but we don’t know very much about it. Apple is clearly going all-in on Apple Pencil, its event invite includes a hand holding one, and Tim Cook tweeted “Pencil us in for May 7.” Prospective features include Find My functionality and all-new squeeze gestures that can make interacting with your Pencil even more intuitive.

Magic Keyboard

Apple is also expected to debut a brand-new Magic Keyboard, most likely as a companion accessory to the iPad Pro. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is readying a new keyboard with “a sturdier frame with aluminum” that will make the pairing look more like a laptop.

What not to expect on May 7

Apple does have two further iPad upgrades reportedly scheduled for 2024. While this is an iPad-focused event, we expect Apple will keep a couple of those in reserve for later in the year.

iPad mini 7 — Expected to be not much more than a processor upgrade, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reckons the iPad mini isn’t likely to arrive before the end of 2024 “at the earliest.”

iPad 11 — Apple is also reportedly plotting an upgrade to its base-model iPad in the iPad 11. Gurman lumps this model in the same release window as the iPad mini 7.

Beyond iPad — Given the heavy iPad focus expected at May’s event, we wouldn’t anticipate seeing any other products from Apple’s other lines at this event.

Boot up

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has finally confirmed that its next event will take place on May 7, where the company is expected to unveil its brand new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and some new accessories too!

Launchpad

(Image credit: Apple)

According to a leak this week, Apple may be planning to ditch its controversial FineWoven cases in favor of a different leather alternative. One source indicates that due to FineWoven’s poor durability, Apple has stopped production of the cases.

For your reading list

(Image credit: Future)

As the iPhone emulator frenzy continues, we’ve rounded up 10 great free games you can legally play on your iPhone without fear of copyright infringement. DMCA rules aside, these games are all actually fantastic, and worth checking out on merit alone.

Genius Bar

(Image credit: Joseph Keller / iMore)

Do you use the Find My app to keep track of your loved ones? Did you know you can just search for their location in the Maps app instead? Find out how here!

One more thing

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

Beyond 2024’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, the next iPhone in Apple’s pipeline is reportedly a significant overhaul to its budget iPhone SE model, the iPhone SE 4. This is tipped to be an all-screen iPhone 14 rehash, but don’t expect it to cost any less than $400.