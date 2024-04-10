An indie game of the year contender headlines Apple Arcade for May — Sonic Dream Team, Game Room, and Hello Kitty Island Adventure major updates also planned
Dicey Dungeons is coming to Apple Arcade!
If you’ve somehow been running out of games to play on Apple Acrade, you are about to receive one of the very best indie games of 2019, as well as a whole host of major updates.
Dicey Dungeons, the roguelike deck-building dice game will be coming to Apple Arcade on May 2. From the mind of Terry Cavanagh (VVVVV and Super Hexagon), it features a wonderful soundtrack and is terrificly engaging, much like his other projects — composer Chipzel has knocked it out of the park here with catchy tunes galore. Dicey Dungeons + is sure to be one of the best Apple Arcade games when it launches.
If this doesn’t pique your interest, A Slight Chance of Sawblades+ will also be launching on Apple Arcade on the same date. A very simple premise, you play a chicken on a small screen who has to move around to avoid sawblades. The longer you last, the higher your score will be.
Finally, Summer Pop!+ will also be launching on May 2. It’s a chill-looking match-three game that tasks you with putting animals, fruit, and more together to beat levels and unlock even more stages. With 4820 levels available on launch, this is sure to keep you busy for a long time.
Some major updates
On April 15, Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting an in-game event, challenging players to find Mystic Stones. Just three days later, on April 18, Sonic Dream Team is getting a brand new area with extremely tough stages. The same day, Game Room will be getting Checkers.
Over the next month, the following games will also be getting major updates:
We don’t yet know what the updates for these games entail but What the Golf has just received a new free DLC on Nintendo Switch with some new levels so we expect something similar with What the Car. Japanese Rural Life Adventure is a life sim so this could come with some in-game event.
Though there are plenty of interesting new updates and games here, I can’t wait to play Dicey Dungeons on the go.
