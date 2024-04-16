Make a free X account before it's too late — Elon Musk says charging new users "is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots"

If you want to sign up to X (previously Twitter) as a new user, you may be required to pay a fee in order to use the social platform.

After X Daily News found code in X’s website alluding to a new fee for new users, X CEO Elon Musk replied , seemingly confirming the plan. New users will soon be required to pay a small annual fee or wait three months to use the site. The updated description details this for new users when they go to X’s main page. “New accounts are required to pay a small fee before you're able to post, like, bookmark, and reply. This is to reduce spam and to create a better experience for everyone. You can still follow accounts and browse X for free.”

Since Musk bought the social platform in October 2022 for $44 billion, the site has seen a huge decline in users. According to data via NBC News from March, X’s user base has fallen every month since Musk took charge, yet he seems to believe that new bots are the real issue.

Could this feature follow through?

The onslaught of fake accounts also uses up the available namespace, so many good handles are taken as a resultApril 15, 2024 See more

Since Musk took over as CEO, he’s been known to suddenly announce changes to features, then never follow through on his promise — removing the block tool was one example. He’s also rolled back changes to some features, such as removing the option to hide verified ticks for X Premium users .

We suspect that this annual fee for new users may also be short-lived. It’s a solution that doesn’t solve anything for existing bots. Many users have reported getting mentions and follows from spam accounts posing as adult performers. Musk should focus on these bots, instead of potential new ones if he wants to improve the user experience.

Regardless, if you’ve never used the social platform before, perhaps you should make your account before the new fees kick in.

More from iMore