Google’s powerful AI photo editing tools are coming to iPhones next month, you just have to swap picture applications

Google has a whole host of very smart AI-based photo editing tools and they are all coming to iPhone in just a few short weeks. You just have to be using Google Photos to get them.

Announced on Google’s blog , “AI editing tools are coming to all Google Photos users”. Though the blog says there is “no subscription required”, you do have to meet minimum requirements. To use Google’s tools on your best iPhone , you will need to have a Google One membership, at least 3GB of RAM, and iOS 15. Google One does have a free tier that comes with 15GB of storage but, if you’re like me, you will fill that up pretty quickly with photo backups.

Google’s photo editing tools will start to roll out from May 15, which is weeks before Apple is due to give the public more details about Apple AI at WWDC 2024 . Given iPhones can use these tools and Apple is not due to unveil its own large language model yet , this could be a hint of greater collaboration between Google and Apple in regards to AI.

First off, Photo Unblur works to make your images much sharper, which is great if you are moving in a shot or just happen to catch someone out of frame. If you are someone who hates to be photobombed, Magic Eraser can remove items or people in just “a few taps”.

Something that would pair well with the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s Portrait mode, Portrait light changes the lighting of your photos to adjust the brightness and harshness of the lights in an image.

Finally, Magic Editor can be used to move people and objects in photos for better staging. It uses generative AI to fill in the gaps between images you move and can even be used to reimagine parts of your images like the background. It will be available on iOS but iPhone users can only save 10 images per month for free. After this, you need a premium Google One plan.

Given Google’s AI tools are rolling out, and not all launching at once, some iPhone users will get them before others but you might be just a few weeks away from using it yourself.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors