Ah, the holiday season: the only time of year where it's acceptable to openly cry in a mall because you forgot to get the iPhone XR user on your list a gift. Never fear: iMore is here with 10 convenient, spectacular, and stress-reducing holiday accessories and gifts for the iPhone XR (you're welcome!)
Deck the halls with awesome cases
Spigen Ultra Crystal Clear Hybrid
Sometimes the best case is a case that's barely there (but is still super protective!), and that case is the Spigen Ultra Crystal Clear Hybrid. This is case is minimal and allows the beauty of the iPhone XR to shine through, but is also protective and durable: the Spigen Ultra Crystal Clear Hybrid is made of a tough TPU bumper and is designed with a raised for both the phone's screen and camera.
Chestnuts popping on an open fire...
Popsocket
Give the gift of a good grip this holiday season with some help from Popsocket! This small but mighty accessory secures to the back of the iPhone XR and can be 'popped' out in order for you to grip your iPhone between your fingers or use it as a stand. The Popsocket comes in a ton of different colors, patterns and even allows you to create custom Popsockets, too. Popsockets with your face on them for your friends and family? Yes plz.
Prynt those holiday memories with Santa
Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer
Be the center of attention of every holiday party this season and save your memories in the most unique way with some help from the Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer. This portable, powerful printer lets you snap a photo with your iPhone XR and print it via the app in 30 seconds. Think that's cool? It gets cooler: the Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer isn't only inkless (the ink is in the affordable film!), but it also records a short video of every photo you print, meaning if you scan it with the app, you'll be able to watch that memory over and over again. Kind of like Harry Potter, but for your iPhone XR.
Don't split the wishbone: split the lightning port instead!
Elastos dual port headphone jack + charge cable splitter
Head on back to the good ol' days where you could charge your iPhone and listen to music via wired headphones at the same time with a little device called the Elastos dual port headphone jack + charge cable splitter. This accessory gives you fast charging speeds while allowing you to listen to tunes. The Elastos dual port headphone jack + charge cable splitter is also a super well-priced item and a practical gift to give during the holidays.
Santa needs one for his sleigh ASAP
VICSEED Car Phone Mount
Mount it and forget about distracted driving violations this holiday season with some assistance from the VICSEED Car Phone Mount. This iPhone XR accessory is designed to hold your iPhone steady while driving, allowing you a full view of the screen. The VICSEED Car Phone Mount works well with thin cases and is super simple to install: just tuck the car mount into the vent of your car and you're good to start dashing through the snow.
Hark hear the glass, sweet, tempered glass
Trianium Premium HD Clarity Tempered Glass Screen Protector
What's worse than dropping your iPhone XR in the snow? Dropping it in the snow and having the screen crack into, like, a bajillion pieces. Luckily for you, the Trianium Premium HD Clarity Tempered Glass Screen Protector is the gift that keeps on giving — and not just because it comes in a 3-pack! These tempered glass protectors are scratch proof and crystal clear, allowing for the same touch sensitivity your iPhone XR had before you popped it on the screen.
Santa baby, forgot to mention one little thing: a power bank
AUKEY 20000mAh Power Bank
Charge your iPhone XR in style and wrap up this AUKEY 20000mAh Power Bank to put under the tree ASAP. This convenient and powerful bank can charge the iPhone XR up to 4.5 times, while built-in safeguards protect your iPhone from overheating during its charging slumber. Because the AUKEY 20000mAh Power Bank is designed with two USB ports, you can even charge another device while you charge your iPhone XR, too. It's a Christmas miracle!
Finding the perfect gift this holiday season can be challenging, but with so many awesome options out there for your iPhone XR, it's hard not to pick a couple on our list. Personally we love a super fun and unique gift like the Prynt Pocket Prunter, but maybe you prefer to give a more practical and affordable gift like the Spigen Ultra Crystal Clear Hybrid. Regardless if you're doing this shopping for you or a friend, we hope our little holiday list has been helpful. Happy holidays, and good luck shopping!
