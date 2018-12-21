The Nintendo Switch is a popular console, and it makes for a great gift this holiday season. But what about some awesome accessories to go with it? Don't worry, even though the clock is winding down, there are still some great accessories that you can grab for Nintendo Switch right now!

We all have our own Nintendo Switches here at iMore, and we have a lot of these great accessories to go with our own consoles. However, if you can only get one item from this list, then make it the Pro Controller. It definitely feels way better than using the Joy-Cons for an extended period of time, and it's our preferred controller to use with games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

