The Nintendo Switch is a popular console, and it makes for a great gift this holiday season. But what about some awesome accessories to go with it? Don't worry, even though the clock is winding down, there are still some great accessories that you can grab for Nintendo Switch right now!
Protect that screen
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The Nintendo Switch is mostly just a big screen, and you need to protect it! The amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is only 0.3mm thick and it is ultra transparent with no interference with the Switch's touchscreen controls. It's easy to install and is extremely durable, so your Switch will remain safe and protected from scratches and nicks.
Extra joy
Nintendo Joy-Con
Even though you get a pair of Joy-Con controllers with every Switch, it doesn't hurt to have an extra set laying around. More Joy-Cons means more people who can play on a single Switch, and that's what the holidays are all about, right? Plus, it comes in a variety of colors!
Protect and carry
Mumba Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
The Switch is a home console and portable, so you're bound to do some traveling with it. The Mumba case is a heavy-duty protective case that holds your Switch and most of your accessories, such as charging cables, AC adapters, two pairs of Joy-Cons, up to 10 game cards, headphones, and other small accessories. It even holds Switches that are in protective cases, so your system will always be super safe and secure.
Protection while playing
JETech Protective Case
This JETech protective case is made of flexible TPU so it easily goes all around your Nintendo Switch while leaving easy access to all buttons and even the kickstand. It protects it from everyday wear and tear while you play, and it provides an ergonomic grip so you get fewer cramps in your hand.
More storage
SanDisk 64GB microSDXC UHS-I Card for Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch may come with 32GB of built-in system memory, but if you go for a lot of digital downloads, that just won't be enough. You can grab a microSD card from SanDisk and insert it into your Switch for a lot of extra storage space. There are several sizes available too, so you can pick out the one that best suits your needs.
Add flair to your joysticks
HORI Nintendo Switch Super Mario Analog Caps
These analog caps feature iconic symbols from Super Mario and go on top of your analog joysticks of your Joy-Cons or Pro Controller. The ridges on these caps helps give you more precise control when playing games, and also protect the original grips on the joysticks.
We all have our own Nintendo Switches here at iMore, and we have a lot of these great accessories to go with our own consoles. However, if you can only get one item from this list, then make it the Pro Controller. It definitely feels way better than using the Joy-Cons for an extended period of time, and it's our preferred controller to use with games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.