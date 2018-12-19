A MacBook Pro, iMac, or another Mac device is perhaps the most critical gadget in an Apple user's home. For them to appreciate and use their device more, consider one or many of these last-minute gifts that any Mac user would love.
Simple and practical
Nonda USB Type-C to USB 3.0 Adapter
The Nonda is a practical choice for anyone with a current-generation MacBook. The tiny device plugs into the computer's USB-C port and offers a USB 3.0 connection on the other side.
Modern classic
Tomtoc 14-inch Laptop Sleeve
Available for the 2016, 2017, and 2018 MacBook Pro, this beautiful laptop sleeve features a cushioned interior with a secure belt with Velcro to protect the pricey gadget from a sudden drop. It's available in multiple colors including dark blue, gray, and black.
Listen to the music
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
You can't go wrong with the Studio3 wireless headphones from Beats. Available in various colors, these headphones last up to 12 hours between charges and are sweat and water resistant.
Something different
Welden Nylon Accessory Organizer
Offered exclusively through Apple, this organizer provides stylishly functional storage for your charging cords, earbuds, battery, iPhone, and other essentials.
For added flexibility
Satechi Aluminum Multi-Port Adapter
Available in space gray and silver, this multiport USB-C hub is a must-have device for any MacBook Pro user. It offers three USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C connector for charging, an HDMI input, and a gigabit ethernet port. There's also a microSD and a full SD card reader.
Key protection
Seagate Expansion 4TB Desktop External Hard Drive
This useful accessory connects to a computer through USB 3.0. It's also available with 3TB, 6TB.
Show the love
Mac mini SleeveCase
The 2018 Mac mini will be right at home in this unique carry case from Waterfield Designs. Available in black and waxed canvas, the bag is ideally suited for those Mac mini users who need to travel between two or more locations often.
Still a winner
Apple AirPods
You can't go wrong with this original, which has been making a splash during the past few holiday seasons. These earpods work across all Apple devices so it's always a good time for music.
Multipurpose Bliss
Logitech K810 Wireless Bluetooth Illuminated Multi-Device Keyboard
The best part about this keyboard is that you can easily switch to use it with your Mac, iPhone, iPad, or other Bluetooth-enabled device. The illuminated keys also impress.
Only the best
LG UltraFine 5K Display
If you really want to make an impression this holiday season, get this impressive 5K display from LG for a gift. The person on your list can use it with their MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro or Mac mini.
You can't go wrong with any of these Mac accessories on our list, as each will provide years of enjoyment. Naturally, if money isn't a concern, go with the LG 5K monitor. Otherwise, select the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones and pick a color that matches the recipient's style.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.