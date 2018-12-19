A MacBook Pro, iMac, or another Mac device is perhaps the most critical gadget in an Apple user's home. For them to appreciate and use their device more, consider one or many of these last-minute gifts that any Mac user would love.

You can't go wrong with any of these Mac accessories on our list, as each will provide years of enjoyment. Naturally, if money isn't a concern, go with the LG 5K monitor. Otherwise, select the Beats Studio3 wireless headphones and pick a color that matches the recipient's style.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.