Apple held its annual September event this week as it unveiled the new iPhones that will become the must-buy devices over the next year. It also unveiled a new iPad and Apple Watch with nifty upgrades, delivering an eventful day. But we wanted it to be even more eventful. Though Apple talked about a lot of new products, it failed to announce many products or features we've been waiting for this entire year. It left us slightly disappointed as we resign ourselves to waiting until its next event or possibly even next year to see them announced. Here are the 10 things Apple didn't announce at its iPhone event but we wish it had. Major iPhone redesign

A major iPhone redesign was a long shot for the event and unsurprisingly it didn't arrive in 2019. Apple did throw in a new camera, new colors and sleek new matte finish on the new iPhones, but it didn't reduce the notch, make the bezels smaller, bring back Touch ID, or make the displays bigger (with a smaller device footprint). Apple really is holding on to its three-year life cycle for its newer iPhone designs. The iPhone X design from 2017 will take us until 2020 where we should see the next major iPhone redesign we've been waiting for. USB-C on the iPhone Another long shot that we were hoping to see at the event was USB-C on the iPhone. However, the dream of one port for all devices eludes us for at least another year. The MacBook has it. The iPad (Pro) has it. At some point, it only makes sense for Apple to bring to the iPhone. The only question is when that'll happen. Apple Pencil support Leading up to the iPhone 11 announcement, one of the hot new rumors circling the devices was the addition of Apple Pencil support. Though it would have been quite handy, Apple did not bring the feature to the new iPhones. Whether it is holding off for another year or won't add it because it doesn't see the merit, for the time being, you still can't use the Apple Pencil on the iPhone. Bilateral wireless charging

Apple excluding bilateral wireless charging from the iPhone 11 was a really big disappointment. It has been one of the major features rumored for the iPhone 11 models, but after running into charging efficiency of late, Apple opted to shelve the feature for now. Hopefully, it overcomes the issues and finds a way to include them into iPhones in 2020. Always-on display on iPhone An always-on display hasn't been linked to the iPhone, but after seeing Apple unveil the feature for the Apple Watch, it gave us hope it would implement something similar for the iPhone 11. It did not, but maybe it's something that Apple will add next year to the iPhone. Apple Tags One of the hot new Apple products in the rumor mill is Apple Tags, a Tile-like service that would make tracking your devices really convenient with Apple's Find My app. Unfortunately, it was noticeably absent from the keynote. Apple could unveil it at its fall event or might even delay it until next year. We're hoping for the former. New 16-inch MacBook Pro