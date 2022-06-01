While Apple has faced a lot of scrutiny over its tight grip on the App Store, there are some benefits to how Apple handles its App Store.

In a press release Apple has stated that nearly 1.5 billion — with a "b" — fraudulent transactions on the App Store were stopped in 2021 alone.

" In 2021, Apple protected customers from nearly $1.5 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions and stopped over 1.6 million risky and vulnerable apps and app updates from defrauding users."

The App Review process uses both computer automation and human manual reviews to approve apps and app updates in a process that Apple calls "multi-layered." It's not just about stopping the transactions but also stopping harmful apps from appearing on the App Store in the first place. Over 340,000 apps were rejected last year for privacy violations along.