16-inch MacBook Pro reportedly launching in October starting at $3,000

Apple's rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro will reportedly arrive this fall, and carry with it a hefty price tag. According to a new supply chain report, the new MacBook Pro could come in at around NT$90,000, or just under $3,000 U.S.

Supply chain news, 16 inches is Apple's new notebook screen resolution of 3072 × 1920, higher than the current maximum display specifications of 15.4 inches, 2880 × 1800, the thickness of the previous generation level, the foundry is expected to officially ship in September The product positioning is between iMac and Mac Pro, and is mainly used by professionals in the professional field.

UDN speculates that while the devices would ship to Apple in September, they would not officially launch until October, well after an expected iPhone event in September.

It seems likely that this new notebook would serve as an addition to the existing MacBook Pro lineup, rather than a replacement of the recently-updated 13- and 15-inch computers. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is said to feature a new scissor switch keyboard, eschewing the butterfly keyboard that has been central to the Mac lineup for the last few years. The 16-inch LED display is also reportedly an edge-to-edge design, similar to recent iPhones and the 2018 iPad Pro.

We'll have to wait for October to see if Apple will indeed launch this new machine, and rest assured that iMore will have it covered if and when it arrives.