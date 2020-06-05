Malaysian actor and social media influencer Elfira Loy is getting a ton of flak online after she bought an iPhone for her son. That might not be such a big deal, except the kid's 18 months old.

That, apparently, is enough for the mother to be pilloried online, according to a Malay Mail report.

(My son is) going to be eight months old tomorrow! I got him an iPhone so he won't try to use mummy's phone

I'd be more concerned about getting a case on that bad boy, to be honest.

Snark aside, this does raise a question that's been asked time and time again – how young is too young in terms of phones?

Remembering having two kids of that age myself and still struggling from the PTSD, I'd have bought as many iPhones as it took to get two minutes of peace and quiet. The actor says she only bought this iPhone to stop her boy from playing with hers and again, I can definitely see where she's coming from.

But now we've established that I'm a bad father I'm going to pass this over to you – is an 18-month-old too young for an iPhone in this context and if so, why?