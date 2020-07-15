Coffee brand 1850 Coffee is making it easier than ever for customers to find out where their coffee came from. Leveraging IBM's blockchain tech, the company's 100% Colummbian Coffee will allow users to scan a new QR code using the Thank My Farmer app. 1850 Coffee is the first in the United States to offer this functionality.

Not only will customers be able to find out exactly where their coffee started life, but the Thank My Farmer app also helps local communities in the area the beans originated from, too.

By easily scanning a QR code on the bag of coffee, their device will route them to the Thank My Farmer website, which provides information about where the coffee was grown, processed and exported, and the location of its roast. They can also learn more about Farmer Connect projects underway to support coffee producers and their families in Colombia such as providing clean drinking water for schools; coffee seedlings for smallholder farms; school supplies for local schools; and sustainable water and agriculture initiatives

The whole thing is made possible by IBM's blockchain tech with the whole coffee supply chain tracked. Buyers can be confident in the information they're being shown as well.

[...] transparency is achieved by using blockchain to record data about supply chain events in the coffee's journey; including which beans were used, when they were roasted, ports they were shipped to and beyond. Information about these events is recorded on an immutable ledger, creating increased accountability for coffee producers and their supply chain partners and helping ensure products are what they say they are.

Of course, none of this matters if the coffee is no good. Thankfully, it sounds pretty great. And now you can read all about your own coffee's journey to your cup while you're drinking!