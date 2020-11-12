What you need to know
- 1Blocker has a new update out that adds support for macOS Big Sur.
- The update also includes new widgets and updated filters.
The popular ad blocker 1Blocker has been updated today, adding full support for macOS Big Sur. That has the benefit of giving 1Blocker some new widgets, giving users easy access to stats and charts showing what has been blocked.
The new update has three different sizes of widget available, all offering slightly different views of the week's ad-blocking exploits.
We are so excited to release this update with new widgets for macOS Big Sur. These widgets show you your blocking stats. They come in S/M/L sizes, support Light & Dark modes, and can be configured to display multiple intervals (today, this week, all time).
The team behind 1Blocker have also taken the opportunity to add an updated list of filters to make sure everything is getting blocked when it should, and not when it shouldn't.
The newly updated 1Blocker is available for download from the App Store now. It's a free download with in-app purchases available for those who want to unlock the additional functionality. You can also get 1Blocker on iPhone and iPad as well.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
