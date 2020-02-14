What you need to know
- The Diamond Princess cruise ship is being kept at sea.
- A confirmed case of coronavirus was found.
- 2,000 iPhones have been handed out to those on the ship.
There's currently a Princess cruise ship in the ocean near Japan and it's being kept there after a case of coronavirus was confirmed. According to a new Macotakara report officials have handed out 2,000 iPhones to those stuck on the ship.
But those iPhones haven't been handed out so passengers can pass the time by playing the latest Apple Arcade hit. Instead, all iPhones have been given access to the Softbank cellular service so they can use the Japanese Ministry of Health app. And all of that has done just so those on the ship can be in contact with a doctor.
Interestingly, it seems that iPhones were given to people instead of Android phones because of a logistical issue – namely, it's thought that people wouldn't be able to download the required app from the Google Play Store registered in a country other than Japan.
The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has confirmed the case of coronavirus at the Diamond Princess cruise ship, now isolated onboard the sea. We will provide approximately 2000 unit of iPhone operated by Softbank, and there will be one unit of phone per cabin in every passengers cabins and crew rooms.
Access the special app by The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to ask by chat about medication or any other things that may concern you.T he app will book a consultation session with a medical doctor.
今回、#ダイヤモンドプリンセス号 の乗客の皆様へ、厚労省、SB社、LINE社の連携の下、LINEを入れたiPhoneを2000台をご提供させていただきました— 舛田 淳（マスダ ジュン）／LINE (@masujun) February 14, 2020
LINE経由での乗客への情報を提供を実現し、さらに心理カウンセラー、医師へのオンライン相談が可能となりました
※写真は有志たち#新型コロナウィルス pic.twitter.com/o9n8o9WSix
Hopefully these people will be allowed ashore soon.
