Apple's 2018 Mac mini is now available for order via Apple's online refurb store. The base model starts at just $599 and offers a 3.6GHz quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That's a saving of $200 on the price the same spec sold for new.

Of course, Apple recently refreshed the Mac mini by doubling the SSD size. With that in mind you can get the same specification, but with twice the storage, for $799 right now.

Apple's refurb program is a great way to get a more powerful computer while saving some money and there are few downsides, too. Apple says that everything goes through the tests and is cleaned before being sold as well.

Every Apple Certified Refurbished product completes a rigorous refurbishment process that includes full testing that meets the same functional standards as new Apple products. Your refurbished device is truly "like new," with special savings of up to 15%.

We were big fans of the 2018 Mac mini even at its normal price, with Rene rounding things out pretty simply.