Concept maker Ben Geskin created renders of a 2020 iPhone, and it looks positively stunning. If this truly is Apple's future — or something close to it — then I'm ready to start lining up now.

If you're excited by the prospect of a redesigned iPhone in the vein of the iPhone 4, that just might become reality by this time next year. The good news is you don't need to wait that long to see what Apple's future could look like.

What's most enthralling about the concept is how it takes cues from Apple's years of iPhone design. You can see some of the iPhone 4, iPhone 5, iPhone X, and iPhone 11 Pro — all coming together to make what could be Apple's best design yet.

We aren't the only ones who are excited by the rumor of Apple looking at the iPhone 4 for inspiration. Fans have voiced their excitement for the 2020 iPhone, and Geskin's replies on Twitter underline how much people love the possible design.

While Geskin's concept is certainly possible, we're not entirely sure about the notch-less screen. Although Apple is working on ways to eliminate the notch, it's unlikely to happen next year.

Even still, if rumors hold true, the 2020 iPhone sounds very exciting. In addition to an iPhone 4-like design, the device is rumored to feature 5G support, a more advanced camera, and Touch ID embedded in the display.