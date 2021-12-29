The iPhone 13 is currently Apple's best iPhone, but offers fairly incremental upgrades over the iPhone 12. If you skipped this year's iPhone then 2022's iPhone 14 is beginning to look like a great excuse to upgrade — but be warned we're expecting an exciting new design that will be a big departure from the current model.

The waters are muddied somewhat in that Apple is likely to unveil a new iPhone SE model next year. Predicted for the first quarter, we're expecting Apple to add 5G to its very popular small and affordable iPhone, a move one analyst recently predicted could make a billion Android users leave the ecosystem for iPhone. Don't count on that.

iPhone SE will get an upgrade

The truth is, I'm a little apprehensive about the iPhone SE. We know that one is coming, but we're not quite sure what. As I said, we may get a simple update to the iPhone SE we currently have, same form factor, better processor, 5G. We might also get a larger 'Plus' version of the SE. Remember, the iPhone SE is just the iPhone 8 in terms of physical design, so the blueprint for a plus model is already in place.

Either way I'm not excited for this phone, but for Apple, that's probably a good thing. I believe the iPhone SE in its current state is really starting to age when pitted alongside Apple's newer iPhone range. The old chin and forehead design, complete with a Touch ID and Home Button to me screams antiquity. Yet we do know the iPhone SE is immensely popular with Apple customers; many people prefer Touch ID over Face ID and many also prefer the rounded design of the SE to the harsh edges of the iPhone 12 and 13.

I think the SE stands to have some success where Apple has failed with the two previous "minI" iPhones. Apple wanted to offer people a smaller form factor and a cheaper price point, however, in truth, the mini iPhone battery was simply never adequate to support all the iPhone 12 and 13 features that accompany it; namely the spice processor, 5G, and powerful camera.

If we do get an SE in the early part of next year (and it seems very likely), thet new device might well be one of the best iPhones Apple has ever done.

The new SE should have a new processor and camera improvements, as well as 5G. But Apple will be keen not to overstep the affordable price point that makes the current SE so popular (prices currently start at $399), at least not significantly. It is the price of the iPhone SE, more than anything, that sets it apart from the rest of the iPhone range.

If you're a latest-and-greatest Apple user like me, you probably don't care about the iPhone SE, but that's okay. I often refer to the iPhone SE as "the phone I'd buy for my Mom" if I thought she needed an upgrade because it guarantees continuity and usability for her as a current iPhone user, and it won't break the bank.

The iPhone SE should be a welcome upgrade to plenty of iPhone users early next year.

iPhone 14 will debut

We probably say this every other year, but the iPhone 14 really is shaping up to be a massive leap for iPhone. As I mentioned in my 2021 year in review for iPhone, the processor of the phone has become a non-issue simply because it's so good that it doesn't really need to be talked about. 5G is also now well established in lots of countries and cities, so where might we see big upgrades?

There are multiple reports and rumors that this could be the year of the 48 megapixel iPhone camera. Apple prides itself on making remarkable smartphone cameras, and this would be the most significant upgrade to the iPhone camera probably ever, and certainly since the jump to 12MP. Yet more pixels just means bigger photos, and Apple's secret iPhone camera sauce has always been the processing and image handling that takes place during and right after taking a photo. So if we do get a big 48MP upgrade, you can bet your bottom dollar Apple will have some of the best processing around to go with it.