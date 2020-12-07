Apple is again said to be on the lookout for a way to improve the zoom capabilities of the 2022 iPhone, with a periscope lens set to be the way it's accomplished. The parts for that lens will come from Samsung Electro-Mechanics with LG InnoTek, rather than Apple, placing the order.

That's according to The Elec which reports that Samsung Electro-Mechanics unlikely to sell directly to Apple. And Apple really needs those parts if it is to offer a similar standard of feature to that already brought to market by Samsung, Huawei, and others.

... Apple is behind in patents in actuators, the people said. Samsung uses ball guide actuators for its folded zoom camera __ the ball rolls around to move the lens barrel. Apple currently uses springs to move the lens barrels, which falls behind in speed and accuracy to ball guides. Ball guide method also uses less power and is more durable. This becomes important as more lens are used and bigger image sensors are used in cameras.

But placing an order isn't as simple as it could be, with Samsung Electronics likely to kick up a fuss – the company is part-owner of the patents used by its sibling company, Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

Confused yet?

Samsung Electronics will also unlikely allow Samsung Electro-Mechanics to supply the modules directly to Apple. Some of the patents related to actuators and other components are also co-owned by Samsung Electronics, Jahwa Electronics and other suppliers. Apple can bypass these issues such as patents by having LG InnoTek secure the components from Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

If all that sounds like a farce, that's because it is. But the results will be impressive, with the future iPhone – penciled in for a 2022 launch – set to benefit from zoom well beyond the 3x currently offered by iPhone 12 Pro Max. It'll achieve that by bending light – it's effectively a periscope – to allow the sensor to be mounted at 90 degrees to the lens, creating a longer zoom. It's all pretty clever and something high-end Android phones currently offer.

The same feature coming to a future iPhone is a given at this point. Apple just needs to get all the politics squared away first.