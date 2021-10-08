A new report says Apple's iPhone SE for 2022 will feature the same design as the current model, but include 5G and the A15 Bionic chip.

From Mac Otakara:

Regarding the iPhone SE (3rd generation), which is considered to be the successor to theiPhone SE (2nd generation)announced in April 2020, according to reliable Chinese sources, the same as previously told by Nikkei Asia, the 4.7-inch Retina HD display and Touch ID will continue to be adopted, He said it will be an update model with the same A15 Bionic chip and Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem chip as the iPhone 13 series.

