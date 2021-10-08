What you need to know
- A new report says the iPhone SE is still set for early 2022.
- It will reportedly feature the same design as the current model, with Touch ID and a Home Button.
- It is also expected to get the A15 Bionic chip and 5G.
A new report says Apple's iPhone SE for 2022 will feature the same design as the current model, but include 5G and the A15 Bionic chip.
From Mac Otakara:
Regarding the iPhone SE (3rd generation), which is considered to be the successor to theiPhone SE (2nd generation)announced in April 2020, according to reliable Chinese sources, the same as previously told by Nikkei Asia, the 4.7-inch Retina HD display and Touch ID will continue to be adopted, He said it will be an update model with the same A15 Bionic chip and Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem chip as the iPhone 13 series.
Mac Otakara says production on the new device will begin in December, with a release date set for the spring of 2022. The report says that according to "reliable sources" the iPhone SE will be a direct successor to the current model, featuring the same 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, Home Button, and design. However it is expected to receive the A15 Bionic that features in Apple's current best iPhone, the iPhone 13.
The report reiterates a rumor from Nikkei Asia earlier this year, from that report:
A new report says that Apple's rumored iPhone SE, slated for 2022, will feature 5G and the same A15 processor from the iPhone 13, but no update to the design.
An extensive new report from Nikkei Asia regarding several upcoming Apple products says that the next iPhone SE will mark the end of Apple's 4G-only phone offerings, adding superfast 5G connectivity for improved browsing and download speeds.
