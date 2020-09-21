Reported by Emojipedia, 217 new emojis will be coming to Apple devices throughout next year. Some of the new additions include new faces, new heart styles, a woman with a beard, and more mixed skin tone options.

The report notes that, because of Unicode 14.0 being pushed back due to the pandemic, the new update, dubbed Emoji 13.1, is relatively small.

This is a relatively minor update from Unicode, having implemented a new schedule as a result of pushing back Unicode 14.0 due to COVID-19. The majority of additions are for mixed skin tone options.

Phones are still just beginning to see support for Emoji 13.0, which includes new additions like faces, anatomically correct hearts, and new flags. These new emojis will be rolling out to devices throughout the end of 2020.