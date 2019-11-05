New data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners suggests that iPhone users are more than twice as likely to own a smartwatch compared to Android users.

As reported by MacRumors, the data indicates that 35% of iPhone buyers in the U.S. own a smartwatch, compared to just 16% on Android. Of that 35%, 19% own an Apple Watch, and a further 10% own a Fitbit.

Of the Android users who do own a smartwatch, 5% own a Fitbit, more than the 4% who own a Samsung Smartwatch.