What you need to know
- Research suggests that iPhone buyers are twice as likely to own a smartwatch compared to Android users.
- Consumer Intelligence Research Partners reports that 35% of iPhone buyers have a smartwatch.
- Only 19% of those are Apple Watch.
New data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners suggests that iPhone users are more than twice as likely to own a smartwatch compared to Android users.
As reported by MacRumors, the data indicates that 35% of iPhone buyers in the U.S. own a smartwatch, compared to just 16% on Android. Of that 35%, 19% own an Apple Watch, and a further 10% own a Fitbit.
Of the Android users who do own a smartwatch, 5% own a Fitbit, more than the 4% who own a Samsung Smartwatch.
The data seems to suggest that the iPhone is well ahead of Android when it comes to enticing users to smartwatch adoption and integration. One of the most interesting things about this is Google's recent acquisition of Fitbit for $2.1 billion. Where previously Fitbit was a 'neutral' brand in this fight, CIRP believes it now marks a new Android entry point into Apple's ecosystem. Conversely, though, it could encourage some users to swing the other way.
The sample size (500 people) is quite small, so this isn't necessarily representative of the entirety of iPhone and Android's user base, however, it certainly provides some interesting insight into the buying habits of the respective groups.
Some people are mistakenly getting Apple TV+ free for a year. Did you?
When Apple TV+ launched on November 1 Apple said that anyone who bought hardware after September 10 would get a free year of access. Which is great. But some people are getting a free year even without buying anything.
Apple partners with eBay, Samsung and Sprint in Texas wind farm deal
Apex Clean Energy has announced that Apple, along with eBay, Samsung and Sprint have formed a joint agreement to purchase power from its brand new wind farm in Crockett County, Texas.
Apple announced AirPods Pro, and the internet did not disappoint
Apple announced its AirPods Pro on October 28. If you didn't know this, it can only be assumed that you live under a rock, or despise technology, or Apple, in which case why are you reading this?
Awesome cases for your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3
Cases add more protection to your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. Here are some the best on the market today.