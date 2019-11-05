WatchSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Research suggests that iPhone buyers are twice as likely to own a smartwatch compared to Android users.
  • Consumer Intelligence Research Partners reports that 35% of iPhone buyers have a smartwatch.
  • Only 19% of those are Apple Watch.

New data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners suggests that iPhone users are more than twice as likely to own a smartwatch compared to Android users.

As reported by MacRumors, the data indicates that 35% of iPhone buyers in the U.S. own a smartwatch, compared to just 16% on Android. Of that 35%, 19% own an Apple Watch, and a further 10% own a Fitbit.

Of the Android users who do own a smartwatch, 5% own a Fitbit, more than the 4% who own a Samsung Smartwatch.

Smartwatch ResearchSource: CIRP

The data seems to suggest that the iPhone is well ahead of Android when it comes to enticing users to smartwatch adoption and integration. One of the most interesting things about this is Google's recent acquisition of Fitbit for $2.1 billion. Where previously Fitbit was a 'neutral' brand in this fight, CIRP believes it now marks a new Android entry point into Apple's ecosystem. Conversely, though, it could encourage some users to swing the other way.

The sample size (500 people) is quite small, so this isn't necessarily representative of the entirety of iPhone and Android's user base, however, it certainly provides some interesting insight into the buying habits of the respective groups.