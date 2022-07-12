If you're a true Apple fan, you may be longing for the days of the Apple AirPort; however, those days are long gone, and it's time to start looking toward the future. A good router is essential to keep your home network in tip-top shape, and with all new Apple products being able to support Wi-Fi 6, it's crucial to ensure you get a router that will be good now and into the future.
The good news is there are a handful of really great routers on sale for Prime Day, and while they won't be as nostalgic as having an Apple AirPort, I guarantee you they will make your Mac (and all your other devices) zoom through the internet like never before.
The best routers deals to buy on Prime Day
TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 Router | Was #199 now 139 at Amazon
Covering all the bases for performance and value, the Archer AX73 features the modern Wi-Fi 6 standard and all the luxuries it brings. Its dual-band signal is broadcasted over six separate antennas, supporting intelligent beamforming to concentrate on your devices. Even with hundreds of devices connected, TP-Link has ensured you won't suffer congestion with the addition of OFDMA and MU-MIMO tech, some of the best upgrades with Wi-Fi 6.
TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System Deco X55 | was $109 now 79 at Amazon
Proven to be a fantastic solution to weak wireless signals in Windows Central's Deco X55 review, this mesh system from TP-Link is one of the most painless routers to set up due to its companion mobile app. Connecting a family of Deco units means automatically connecting the power and watching them do everything else. The Deco app gives tips on router placement and offers network optimization to help select the best Wi-Fi channel and minimize congestion.
ASUS ROG Rapture WiFi Gaming Router | Was $169 now $119 at Amazon
For the ultimate experience in online gaming (yes, you can game on Mac), you want the lowest possible latency to eliminate any semblance of lag. ASUS touts "triple-level" game acceleration which gives your PC or console priority for its data traffic, taking your gaming packets on the shortest path possible to the server. This tech means it plays very well with game streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now, so there's no better gaming router than this.
TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router | Was $99 now $69
The most affordable approach to Wi-Fi 6, the Archer AX21 packs an impressive feature set considering its bargain price. It brings all the luxuries of a modern wireless standard without breaking the bank. The dual-band signal hits up to 1,800Mb/s with OFDMA tech to handle dozens of devices simultaneously, with plenty of bandwidth for HD video streams and gaming.
If you've been lucky enough to score one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals, you should strongly consider picking up one of the great routers. Keeping your home Wi-Fi network fast and efficient is super important to your day-to-day life. Whether you work from home, like to game a lot, or just want to ensure there are no dead spots, these routers can help you out!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
