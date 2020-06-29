Just when you thought Apple's $400 Mac Pro wheels were as mental as things could get, someone went out and made a Mac Pro Gear Saddle. And yes, that's exactly as ludicrous as it sounds.

Backing up a bit, here's what a Mac Pro Gear Saddle is. Beyond $400-worth of madness.

Crafted from premium, full-grain saddle leather.

Includes a removable Gear Pouch (Medium) for additional storage.

Drapes over the steel and aluminum frame of Apple's Mac Pro without blocking the handle or On/Off switch.

The two thick leather straps that go over the top of the Mac pro are lined with rubber grips to steady the saddle.

Both sides have seven pockets in four different sizes to hold various-sized tech gear.

Bottom pocket holds the Medium Gear Pouch and other horizontal gear.

Snap-on closure secures the bottom side pocket.

So yes, this is a saddle for your Mac Pro and you put stuff in it. Why? I'm not really sure, but I must admit it looks pretty good. In an appreciation of cool leather products kind of way. But definitely not in any kind of way that involves handing over $400 for one.