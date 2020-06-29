What you need to know
- There's a $400 Mac Pro leather saddle.
- It's $400.
- And it's a leather saddle. For your Mac Pro.
Just when you thought Apple's $400 Mac Pro wheels were as mental as things could get, someone went out and made a Mac Pro Gear Saddle. And yes, that's exactly as ludicrous as it sounds.
Backing up a bit, here's what a Mac Pro Gear Saddle is. Beyond $400-worth of madness.
- Crafted from premium, full-grain saddle leather.
- Includes a removable Gear Pouch (Medium) for additional storage.
- Drapes over the steel and aluminum frame of Apple's Mac Pro without blocking the handle or On/Off switch.
- The two thick leather straps that go over the top of the Mac pro are lined with rubber grips to steady the saddle.
- Both sides have seven pockets in four different sizes to hold various-sized tech gear.
- Bottom pocket holds the Medium Gear Pouch and other horizontal gear.
- Snap-on closure secures the bottom side pocket.
So yes, this is a saddle for your Mac Pro and you put stuff in it. Why? I'm not really sure, but I must admit it looks pretty good. In an appreciation of cool leather products kind of way. But definitely not in any kind of way that involves handing over $400 for one.
Still, this is a thing that exists and you can order it now. Because of course you can – thanks to Pocket-Lint for bringing this into my life.
Analyst Kuo also says we shouldn't expect a charger to ship with iPhone 12
Rumors of Apple's decision to ditch the charger that normally comes in the box of every new iPhone are everywhere and now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is getting in on the action.
We don't need chargers in our iPhone boxes anymore
A recent rumor that Apple might drop the charger from its iPhone 12 boxes isn't actually a crazy idea.
Facebook will warn users against sharing old news articles
Facebook takes a page from Twitter's book and places a barrier between users sharing potentially misleading news content.
Everything you need for the perfect socially distant picnic
Summer beckons, it's impossible to stay indoors when the weather is beautiful. You can still get out there and yet maintain social distance. Here are some items to help you have that perfect picnic while social distancing.