What you need to know
- Roland's new 4XCamera Maker app for iOS has been announced.
- 4XCamera Maker can connect four iOS devices to record multi-angle video.
- Full editing functionality is available through a small in-app purchase.
The iPhone has been used by Hollywood directors to film feature-length movies. Now, you too can use Apple's device to create your own professional video thanks to a new app from Roland.
The all-in-one app is called 4XCamera Maker, and it features support for shooting, editing, and publishing right from your phone. But that's not even the coolest part.
According to Roland, 4XCamera Maker allows creators to connect their iPhone or iPad to up to three additional iOS devices, allowing for quick and easy multi-angle video.
Once captured, it only takes one tap to upload the multi-angle footage to master devices. There's no need to export anything too expensive, complicated post-production apps since 4XCamera Maker includes simple-to-use and easy-to-apply editing tools. Creating can utilize split-screen layouts, incorporate transitions, fade in and out, and trim footage anytime, anywhere from an iPhone or iPad.
Roland said 4XCamera Maker has 10 individual editing states, so you can easily edit several videos and review them later or publish them right away.
Roland is best known for its lineup of musical instruments and professional video products, so 4XCamera Maker fits right into its portfolio. If you're looking to shoot your masterpiece, the app might just be the best all-in-one solution on the market.
To get the full editing functionality of 4Camera Maker, a small in-app purchase is required. 4XCamera Maker also connects to Roland's GO:MIXER free of charge. You can find 4XCamera Maker on the App Store now.
