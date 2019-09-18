The iPhone has been used by Hollywood directors to film feature-length movies. Now, you too can use Apple's device to create your own professional video thanks to a new app from Roland.

The all-in-one app is called 4XCamera Maker, and it features support for shooting, editing, and publishing right from your phone. But that's not even the coolest part.

According to Roland, 4XCamera Maker allows creators to connect their iPhone or iPad to up to three additional iOS devices, allowing for quick and easy multi-angle video.