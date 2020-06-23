Apple finally gave us our first glimpse of watchOS 7 at WWDC 2020, and significant improvements are coming across the platform. You've likely heard the big announcements coming in the new update — Sleep tracking, cycling upgrades, and new workout types, just to name a few — but you may not have caught some of the smaller features and changes coming to the platform. Here are five changes coming to watchOS 7 that we think you should know about.

watchOS 6 introduced the Noise app that let the Apple Watch notify you if you were in a noisy environment that could potentially harm your ears, watchOS 7 aims to improve on that with Hearing.

The hearing will allow your Apple Watch to issues notifications for when you're listening to audio too loud or too much through headphones.

"When total listening with headphones has reached 100 percent of the safe weekly listening amount, Apple Watch provides a notification to the wearer. This amount is based on World Health Organization recommendations that, for instance, a person can be exposed to 80 decibels for about 40 hours per week without an impact to hearing abilities."

Through the Health app on iPhone, you'll be able to see how long you've been exposed to high decibel levels during the week, and you can even control the maximum volume limit you're allowed for headphone audio.

As someone who listens to music much louder than I should most of the time, I'm glad that my Apple Watch and iPhone are going to be able to help remind me to cut back on listening to loud music too often.

Shortcuts app

Yes, that's right, you can now access the Shortcuts on Apple Watch. You can't create Shortcuts on Apple Watch, but you can run the ones you have created right from your wrist.

The more simple the Shortcut, the more likely it will run and execute on the Apple Watch properly, but in theory, it should run more complicated Shortcuts you've created as well.

Updates for complications

Complications are a huge part of Apple Watch, and there are a couple of significant upgrades coming to complications in watchOS 7 — here's a quick breakdown.

Multiple complications from a single app